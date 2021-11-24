Good image quality

When using the phone we are talking about on a regular basis, it was quite clear to us that the definition it offers when displaying any type of image is very high, be it the text of the Internet browser or an image that you have downloaded from the network . The main reason for saying this is that your resolution Full HD + allows you to reach a pixel density of 395 dpi, which is more than enough to practically never have any problem when viewing the Xiaomi 11T screen -which, on the other hand, we have verified that it has a simple and perfectly perfect touch thanks to a touch sampling rate of 480 MHz.

When reviewing the quality of the colors that the panel of this device is capable of displaying, we have discovered that this terminal offers correct precision … but with a certain tendency to scatter greens which makes it show the shades of gray with an improved quality. Realism is solvent, and we have not discovered excessive aberrations when displaying images that combine many tones. In what has to do with the settings, it should be noted in this section that different options of preconfigured modes are offered. The one named as Original color It is the one that we think works best, the following being called Vivid and the one that Saturated has convinced us least (since it excessively exaggerates the strength of the colors).

By the way, this Xiaomi 11T offers support for the use of high dynamic range images HDR10 +. This allows it to reproduce a good amount of content quite reliably, including the latest series and videos. Of course, not on all platforms this is a model that is recognized as compatible and, therefore, we must wait for its inclusion to be able to take advantage of this possibility.

Brightness that convinces

Here we have been more convinced by the results we have obtained with the telephone, since by using an annual management of this parameter we have managed to reach the 465 nits. While in the Automatic mode, which works quite well by the way when recognizing the brightness of the places where you are, we have reached much higher levels that easily exceed the 775 nits. It is not the best model in its price range that we have tested, but it has left us fully satisfied and this ensures a very good performance.

The fact is that when testing the terminal both indoors and outdoors we obtained a good use experience, since the adjustment is done quite precisely and, most importantly, you will not have any problem when it comes to always properly viewing the content on the screen. This was even demonstrated when sunlight hits the panel of the Xiaomi 11T directly.

Adjustments without surprises

You will not find a large number of options when reviewing the possibilities that exist in the settings of the Android operating system of the phone. Apart from the possibility of choosing color modes, there is something that has caught our attention and that is the ability to activate a mode called anti-flicker. This allows a fluidity of the most interesting images, which is positive when viewing videos, in addition, adjustments are made to reduce visual fatigue, which is always very interesting.

For the rest, it should be noted that all the usual options for the screen that are offered in the Google operating system are present. In this way, you will be able to use a dark mode -which you can program- to manually manipulate different parameters that have to do with the color or size of the texts.

120 Hz frequency

Obviously, it is positive that this possibility is offered when using the screen of the terminal we are talking about, but it is true that a more advanced management of automatic use would have been a good detail. The point is that the running application is used to decide whether to set 60 or 120 Hz, so you can’t aspire to much more unless you decide to manually set the behavior of the screen.

The fact is that it is possible to enjoy a higher image quality thanks to the inclusion of a panel that supports such a high frequency, since for example on YouTube you can take advantage of 120 Hz (other video platforms in the cloud, for example). now they don’t allow this). Surely, with the passage of time, progress will be made in this section.

Opinion

In general, we have liked the screen that is included in the Xiaomi 11T, but it is true that it does not reach the levels of the Pro model or in the management of the frequency or in the behavior of the colors. Of course, for the vast majority the definition and precision that they will obtain when viewing content will fully convince.

Therefore, it can be said that this phone meets expectations that can be had from it, especially the behavior when managing the brightness, and it does not disappoint when displaying colors, although it is true that a manual management of the configuration parameters allows the experience to be much better.