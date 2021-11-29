With the boom in the use of the Covid Certificate, and its progressive obligation to enter commercial and leisure venues, it is convenient to have it downloaded to your mobile after verifying that it works correctly. For this there are several separate methods and an application that solves the ballot for everything related to the Covid Certificate: Corona Warn-App.

The health alert has not remitted, no matter how much we have overcome the various waves, it is advisable not to lower our guard once we are verifying that the different variants of Covid 19 continue to occur. Social distance is still one of the best medicines, also vaccination and maximum hygiene, masks through. In addition, there is a tool that seems to aspire to become essential: the Covid Certificate. You should download it as soon as possible so that you have it in case you need it.

Save the Covid Certificate and check its validity

Corona Warn-app on iPhone

In Spain we have an application dedicated to the tracking of possible positives, Radar Covid, but the Government has not developed other types of software related to the disease as other European countries have done. Italy, Switzerland or Germany have applications with which to get more out of the Covid Certificate, one of the weapons against the spread of the Coronavirus. And, although the Government of Spain does not offer similar software for mobile phones, users can take advantage of that of other countries.

Of all the mobile applications related to Covid that we have tried, the best is, without a doubt, one of the German apps: Corona Warn-App. This application offers everything you need to administer the Covid Certificate and put the maximum of difficulties to the expansion of the Coronavirus: apart from checking the validity of the Certificate, and allowing it to be saved on the phone, it also works as a tracking app.

Corona Warn-App is developed by a group of German companies in collaboration with the Government of that country. The application is created in open source, it is 100% safe, can be used in all European countries that offer the Covid Certificate and it is very simple to use. It only has one but: it is in English (apart from German, of course).

The application brings together a multitude of functions, even informing about the spread of the disease (for the different German regions). Of course, the functions that interest us most are two: the one to save the Covid Certificates and the one to verify them.

Once Corona Warn-App is installed, and after accepting the usage data, you will see that in the lower menu there is a central QR icon: it is used to capture the QR code of the Covid Certificate.

After requesting access to the camera, point your mobile at your Covid Certificate (or that of your children, your parents …). Corona Warn-App will read the information by displaying it on the screen.

Every time you read a QR code that Covid Certificate will be saved in the application, in the “Certificates” menu . Therefore, to teach it you only need to open Corona Warn-App and open the relevant Certificate.

Every time you read a QR code that Covid Certificate will be saved in the application, in the "Certificates" menu . Therefore, to teach it you only need to open Corona Warn-App and open the relevant Certificate. To check that it is valid, click on the Covid Certificate that you want to consult and click on " Check Validity "(check validity). Select the country in which you want to verify it, Spain in our case. Or you can choose a country in Europe to which you plan to travel, for example.

If Corona Warn-App tells you that your Certificate is valid ("Certificate is valid") you no longer have to worry: You can enter the premises where they can request it.

Corona Warn-App on Android

Corona Warn-App is a safe, official application, without ads and 100% private. It is developed under Open Source code and accesses the health databases of the European Union. We recommend you download it if you want to save all the Covid Certificates of your family on your mobile with the option to check its validity at any time. It is suitable for both Android and iPhone.