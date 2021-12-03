We got to see the character for the first time in the last chapter of Loki, the series of Disney + that definitely opened the door to the multiverses. Kang the Conqueror he made his entrance through the big door just to promise his presence in future releases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, as we count down the days to the premiere of Spider-Man: no way home, the details of the next titles of the universe of superheroes are unraveled. One of them talks about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and confirmation of the quintessential villain in your scenes.

Without knowing the details of the script, we already know that Kang the Conqueror will have a leading role in the plot. Something that had already been talked about for a long time, but that did not finish having confirmation from the film team.

It’s a subtle detail, but one that hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ace Ruele team member Creature Bionics technical team he published a tweet on his personal account wearing a very particular shirt. In the image of the promotional t-shirt Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania the well-known helmet of Ant-Man appears practically destroyed. In the reflection of a part of the helmet, a very special detail: a version of Kang the Conqueror very similar to the one in the comics that introduced the character within the Marvel Universe.

The tweet was deleted after a few minutes, although CBR.com managed to collect the image that showed an essential detail of what we can see in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Source: CBR.com

Kang the Conqueror first appeared in the 1963 comics in Fantastic Four # 19. He was one of the titular villains who would face The Avengers repeatedly. With the announcement of a new Fantastic 4 movie for the next few years within the Marvel Conematographic Universe, fans expected the logical arrival of one of the best villains of the superhero saga.

Date of high in Disney plus now and save thanks to the annual subscription, with which you can enjoy its entire catalog of series and movies, access to the latest releases, to the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.

The surprise came in 2020, when it was confirmed that Jonathan Major (Lovecraft) would embody the villain. What was not clear was when it would appear. To the liking of the fans, it ended up being the hand that pulled the strings of the multiverses in the plot of Loki. One of the variants of Kang the Conqueror controlled time and space; and also, warned the female variant of Loki that breaking it could lead to chaos in the universe. In the end, Kang himself opened the door to a Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe based on multiverses with infinite possibilities.

In any case, between now and July 2023 – scheduled date for the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania– there are still many details to be known. In addition to the confirmation of the appearance of Kang the Conqueror and the return of Ghost, we still have time for more leaks.