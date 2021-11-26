The poblano has been one of the strongest critics against the president (Photos: Cuartoscuro)

After the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) commented that he sees viable an increase in the minimum wage, the former Secretary of Labor, Javier Lozano placeholder image Alarcón, criticized his prediction after the increase in inflation in the country, according to the information presented by the National Institute of Statistic and Geography (INEGI).

Through their official Twitter account, the poblano disqualified the declarations of the president and branded it “vulgar” and “populist”.

“Orale. Keep putting pressure on inflation. Vulgar populist. #AMLOFracaso “, asserted Lozano Alarcón.

During his morning conference from Zacatecas, López Obrador insisted on his forecast of 6% GDP growth by 2021 despite revealing this Thursday that the economy contracted by 0.4% quarterly from July to September.

“Yes (the salary will be reviewed), because does not affect, that was used to deceive the people. Corrupt and inefficient technocrats spoke for more than 30 years that They could not increase the salary because inflation increased and that is falseThat led us to make the minimum wage in Mexico one of the lowest in the world, “said the president.

The statements by the Chief Executive came hours after the INEGI corrected downwards the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the third quarter. The Institute reported that GDP decreased 0.4% quarterly, more than the timely estimate of 0.2% which had already been released on October 29. In original figures, the Mexican GDP grew 4.5% year-on-year in the third quarter and accumulated growth of 6.1% in the first nine months of the year, in line with official forecasts.

Despite the information presented by the Institute, López Obrador was confident and assured that the economy “is growing”.

“The economy is growing and the forecast is going to be fulfilled that we are going to grow 6 percent (…), there are several indicators and I think the best is the creation of formal jobs, and another that also helps to know what is happening in terms of economic growth is that of foreign investment, and in both cases there is a record, “he stressed,” said the president in this regard.

Regarding the recovery and generation of jobs, the Chief Executive stressed that “there have never been so many workers registered with Social Security”, as he argued that the figure has been exceeded that you had before health crisis due to COVID-19.

“We are about to reach 21 million workers registered in Social Security, that’s why I speak of the ‘v’. We fell with the pandemic in 1,500,000 jobs, we have already recovered 1,500,000 jobs and we are like 400,000 up, “he said.

The president also pointed out that the foreign direct investment that has been collected responds to more than 24,831 million dollars so far this year “a record number.” Likewise, he highlighted the remittances received in the country, which total 37,334 million dollars in the first nine months of the year, representing an increase of 24.6% compared to the same period in 2020.

“In recent times, remittances have increased, the more it has been needed, the more support they are sending to their relatives (migrants in the United States),” he said.

