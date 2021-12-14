It’s the category everyone wants to be in, but only a privileged few can consider themselves the best premium range mobiles. What have been the best of 2021?

This year we have seen major improvements in cameras, screens that leave 60 Hz behind, and the consolidation of the 5G connection and fast charging.

These are the candidates for Best Premium Smartphone of 2021.

The reference mobiles of the year, choose the one you like the most!

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The best of the best of Apple. The new iPhone 13 Pro Max has better cameras, a spectacular video section, a bigger battery and, finally, an LTPO screen with up to 120 Hz refresh.

Although the design has not changed much from last year, the smaller notch is appreciated.

The highlight of the new model is its 6.7-inch LTPO screen. This new technology allows you to change the refresh rate dynamically, as needed, lowering the refresh rate with static screens, and raising it to the 120 Hz in games and other functions.

His new A15 processor with 6 GB of RAM offers spectacular performance.

The cameras of the iPhone 13 Pro Max are the best if you want to point and shoot, but not so much if you play with the secondary sensors.

This year the battery increases to levels of the competition, although fast charging is still … slow.

In short, one of the best mobiles of 2021 and Apple’s biggest jump from the iPhone X.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

In recent years, Oppo has become one of the benchmark brands outside of China as well.

Its flagship of 2021 is the Oppo Find X3 Pro. It stands out with a peculiar bulge for the rear cameras and a streamlined design.

Has a 120 Hz AMOLED QHD + screen, with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, which is spectacular.

And the best hardware of 2021: Snapdragon 888, 12GB RAM, 256 GB of storage, fast charging at 65W, reverse charging, 5G, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos …

In the cameras section, it is surprising its excellent wide angle, and a curious microscope camera.

Oppo mobiles not only aim for the highest, but also always provide something different.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 3

The folding mobiles They are beginning to slip into our pockets, and here Samsung is also a reference.

Its spectacular Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 it occupies like a standard mobile (twice as thick, yes), but when deployed becomes a tablet.

The Korean company has improved the resistance of the screen, and you have placed the camera under the screen.

Has a internal 7.6-inch AMOLED display, Y another 6.2-inch external AMOLED, so it can be used whether it is folded or unfolded. Both reach 120 Hz when needed.

The hardware that drives all this is the top processor of 2021, the Snapdragon 888, with 12 GB of memory and up to 512 GB of storage.

His triple rear camera with three sensors at 12 Mpix It’s not the highest setting of the year, but it delivers perfectly. It is not a mobile designed to take the best photos, but to take advantage of the folding screen.

Sony Xperia 1 III

Sony mobiles are unmistakable, with that unique 21: 9 ratio which is ideal for watching panoramic movies, as they fill the screen without black bands, and without warping.

The 6.5-inch QHD + 120Hz OLED display is outstanding, One of the best of the year. And the rest of the hardware is for reference: Snapdragon 888, 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Sony is a leading brand in photographic sensors, and the cameras of the Sony Xperia 1 III, with three sensors at 12 Mpix (Main, Wide, and Telephoto) deliver excellent, professional-quality results if you learn to use the manual modes.

The 4,500 mAh battery is not the longest lasting, but it does have a fast charge at 30W.

A different mobile for those looking for something more.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi has given everything with this Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. You haven’t minded sacrificing thickness with a huge rear camera module, to get a top configuration with a main sensor of 50 Mpix and a wide angle of 48 Mpix, plus a telephoto. Something never seen.

Not only stands out for the sensors (not so much for the optics). Also has a brutal 120 Hz AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision, HDR10 + and exceptional brightness.

It is supported by the most powerful SoC, the Snapdragon 888, with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It consumes a lot of battery, but in return it has an incredible fast charging at 65W, wireless charging at 67W, and reverse charging at 10W.

It is bulky in your pocket, but it is a mobile to enjoy.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The highest version of Samsung’s benchmark range, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, is a round mobile where the Exynos finally reaches the expected performance.

Samsung does not disappoint with the 6.8-inch DynamicAMOLED 2X display with up to 120 Hz, 1,500 nit brightness and HDR10 +.

The Exynos 2100 at last it is at the height of the best, and breaks the mold with the 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage.

In the cameras section he also breaks some records with its 108 Mpix sensor, accompanied by 2 10 Mpix telephoto shots, and a 12 Mpix wide angle. The selfie camera reaches 40 Mpix.

The 5,000 mAh battery lasts most of the day, but like Apple, Samsung is conservative with fast charging, staying at only 25 W (15 W wireless charging).

An exceptional mobile, how could it be otherwise with Samsung.

Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

The mobile phones to play video games They have gained prominence in recent years, and here we have the best of 2021.

The Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro breaks the mold with its hardware, surpassing even Apple and Samsung mobiles. You will not find anything more powerful.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD + resolution achieves a refresh rate of 144 Hz, something never seen. Touch response speed goes from 300Hz to 360Hz.

Also mount the gaming processor Snapdragon 888+ that increases the speed a little more, with up to 18 GB of RAM! and 512 GB of storage. With a new Gamecool 5 thermal structure, to dissipate heat well.

The cameras are not his strong suit (it is a mobile to play), but he still defends well with a 64 Mpx main sensor, a 13 Mpx wide angle and 5 Mpx macro.

The battery reaches 6,000 mAh.

Which one do you prefer?