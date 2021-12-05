Google has fulfilled its promise to bring this important function of Pixel mobiles to other Android mobiles.

Just a couple of days ago, rumors surfaced that the private folder of Google Photos of Pixel mobiles, would reach other smartphones. Today it is available to everyone.

Samsung and OnePlus mobile users they have confirmed that has already appeared in their terminals, and I myself have received the update even on an old Moto G mobile from a few years ago.

This long-awaited feature was released a few months ago on Pixel phones. Is about an encrypted folder in Google Photos for storing “sensitive” photos and videos:

Google illustrated it in the press release hiding the photos of a puppy, for the children’s birthday present.

But we all know that most people will use it to save their photos and videos. dirty, that incomprehensibly store on their mobile, and that in the end they end up being spied on, or showing themselves to whom they should not.

Everything that is saved in this folder it will be removed from the Google cloud, it will not appear on the reel or in any search or photo lists, and it will not enter backups.

Why such a basic privacy feature has taken so long to reach Google Photos, is something that escapes my understanding.

Eye because If Google Photos is uninstalled or the mobile is factory reset, everything in that encrypted folder will be deleted.

Google washes its hands with its content, so the responsibility to make a copy before deleting lies with the user.

Once it is available on your mobile, all you have to do to access it encrypted folder to save sensitive photos and videos from Google Photos, is to enter library, and in Utilities. There you will find it.