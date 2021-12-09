In current times, the competition in the world of gadgets is especially overwhelming; However, companies such as OPPO have proven to have a strong enough strategy to gain rungs in the market in an accelerated manner.

Only in the Mexican market and within the smartphone segment, a recent report delivered by The CIU highlights that, in the medium term, OPPO could displace firms such as Xiaomi, Apple, Huawei, Motorola or Samsung.

OPPO’s commitment

The relationship between price, benefits delivered by each device as well as the level of innovation shown by the company will be factors that motivate the change in the market.

OPPO is aware that this position of preference given by users implies both benefits and responsibilities and in this sense, responding with innovative and cutting-edge technologies is the constant within the company.

This premise will be made clear during OPPO INNO DAY 2021, an event in which the company will present its latest strategy while launching various next-generation technologies.

What we can expect

The advances that we will be able to see in this meeting will be diverse; However, one that stands out will be the presentation of OPPO’s first NPU (Neural Processing Unit) as well as the arrival of new smart glasses.

In addition to the presentation of these cutting-edge technologies, OPPO is expected to provide details about its retractable camera and its Digital Human technology, in addition to announcing innovations related to images, artificial intelligence, augmented reality and 5G networks.

All these advances will be presented in a virtual and face-to-face event that will take place the following December 14 and 15, where Tony Chen, founder and CEO of OPPO, will present the new corporate strategy as well as research and development.

It is important to mention that those interested in the event will be able to experiment with the latest OPPO innovations using custom avatars that can be created from this link.