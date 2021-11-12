This, in relation to the suspension stamps placed by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) in the Viva Aerobus facilities in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

Profeco explained that stamps were also placed on the Volaris airline as a precautionary measure so that they do not continue to charge hand luggage in the basic rate.

However, Viva Aerobus assured that one of its bets is the personalization of flights for the benefit of the economy of travelers, where users only pay for what they really need under a model of unbundling of optional services.

“For this reason, it also has the Zero, Light and Extra rates that imply a significant discount to the passenger for waiving their right to carry luggage. At all times, the passenger is informed during the purchase process about what they can transport depending on the travel option they hire ”, he detailed in a statement.