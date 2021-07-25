Vincent D’Onofrio would return as Kingpin in the MCU

Netflix lost one of their big series when they decided to cancel Daredevil several years ago, and in addition to Charlie cox As the Hell’s Kitchen Devil, fans regret that Vincent D’Onofrio I have lost the role of Kingpin. Well, it seems that this actor would be back in a future project of the MCU.

According to a moderator of the subreddit r / MarvelStudiosSpoilers, D’Onofrio will be reprising this role in the series of Hawkeye which will premiere at the end of the year in Disney +. This coincides with another report in which it is stated that Marvel is looking to bring back the original cast of the Defenders, including Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

On the other hand, it is reported that the series of Hawkeye will have a direct connection with Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Matt murdock would also appear as the attorney for Peter parker. Could it be that the third tape of the arachnid manages to relate all these elements at the same time?

Via: CBR

