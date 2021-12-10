= MAIN NEWS =

Biden reassures Ukraine and Eastern Europe on threat from Russia

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden reached out to the rulers of Ukraine and nine NATO allies in Eastern Europe on Thursday to convey his support in the event that Russia attacks Ukraine and the promise of severe economic sanctions against Moscow. .

= CURRENT NEWS =

China approves a treatment against covid-19

BEIJING: China for the first time gave the green light to a treatment against covid-19 two years after the appearance of the disease in its territory and in a context of worsening of the pandemic.

The covid added 100 million children to poverty, says Unicef

NEW YORK: The coronavirus pandemic has added at least 100 million children to poverty, 10% more since 2019, according to a Unicef ​​report released on Thursday, which states that it is the “greatest threat in its 75-year history “.

China warns countries promoting diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games that they will “pay” the price

BEIJING: China warned on Thursday that the four Western countries promoting a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics will “pay” the price, and is confident the competition will be a success.

The US returns to the first migrants after the program “Stay in Mexico” is reactivated

CIUDAD JUÁREZ: Two migrants, one from Central America and the other from South America, became the first asylum seekers to be returned by the United States to Mexico’s Ciudad Juárez (north) on Wednesday after the reactivation of the “Stay in Mexico” program this week. reported authorities.

Woman dies after car fell on the edge of Niagara Falls

NEW YORK: A woman lost her life Wednesday when her car crashed into the Niagara River at the edge of the famous Niagara Falls, triggering a speculative helicopter rescue operation, police announced.

The El Mozote massacre in El Salvador, four decades of impunity

EL MOZOTE, El Salvador: While removing the earth to build her house in El Mozote, Miriam found the skeletons of her husband’s family. Four decades ago, the military in El Salvador killed 988 people there, half of them children, and still no one pays for it.

= ECONOMY =

Chinese real estate giant Evergrande defaults

BEIJING: Two Chinese real estate developers, including giant Evergrande, defaulted on loan payments totaling $ 1.6 billion, rating agency Fitch reported on Thursday.

= SOCIETY =

An Andean nativity scene with llamas and quinoa in the Vatican’s Peter Square

VATICAN CITY: An Andean nativity scene, with peasants, llamas and quinoa adorns St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on the occasion of Christmas this Thursday, with all characters dressed in traditional costumes and woven blankets in the Peruvian region of Huancavelica.

Christmas tree on fire

NEW YORK: A man suspected of having set fire to the giant Christmas tree installed in front of the headquarters of the American television network Fox News was arrested on Wednesday by the New York police.

The Amazon rainforest, unsuspected victim of the peace agreement in Colombia

SAN JOSÉ DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia: Inside the jungle the monotonous hum of a machine anticipates a thunderous loss. In minutes the tree will fall in front of the man holding the chainsaw. Thus, as in a ritual of death, deforestation advances in the Colombian Amazon.

