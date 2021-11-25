In her first statement after being nominated for governor of the Bank of Mexico, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja said that her main goal will be to combat inflation and not touch international reserves if she is ratified in office by the Senate of the Republic.

Accompanied by the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, the still Undersecretary of Expenditures promised to respect the autonomy of the central bank, which has been one of the main doubts among market analysts.

“My commitment is to fight inflation, not to touch international reserves and to comply with the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico,” Rodríguez Ceja said in a message.

This morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made Rodríguez’s nomination official after reconsidering the appointment of Arturo Herrera, who served as his Secretary of the Treasury.

Rogelio Ramírez de la O, who relieved Herrera, recognized Rodríguez Ceja’s capabilities and welcomed her being the first woman nominated to lead the country’s monetary policy efforts.

Similarly, he pointed out that the government and the agency under its charge will remain outside the decisions that Banxico considers as an autonomous entity, so its performance should not be a concern for anyone.

“We are pleased that she would be the first woman to hold this important position. We will continue to be busy guaranteeing the stability of public finances and serving Mexico, ”said Ramírez de la O.

“We are committed to preserving healthy public finances and also to respecting the autonomy of the Bank of Mexico,” said the official.

