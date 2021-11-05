Vertical gardens are a trend. 25 inspiring ideas we've seen on Instagram to give your home (or terrace) a green touch

They can be natural, with artificial plants. Or with freeze-dried plants and flowers. They can occupy an entire wall, or become a painting to hang on top of the armchair. They can be indoors, but also outdoors, giving life to terraces and porches.

Be that as it may, vertical gardens are a trend because they are a way to give a natural touch to any space in our home. And today we have been diving into Instagram to find the most inspiring ideas for you to install a vertical garden at home.

Ideas of vertical gardens in the bathroom

Imagine … taking a bath, or a shower, surrounded by greenery. The vertical gardens they earn whole in the bathroom, either as a background for a freestanding bathtub, or framing the mirror in the sink area.

A vertical garden in a box

Vertical gardens with preserved plants are a classic, but they still like to place on the sofa, or on the headboard of the bed.

To bring the stairwell to life

In single-family, duplex or semi-detached houses, decorating the staircase is usually a problem for many. And vertical gardens can help you solve this problem.

Vertical gardens for the living room

In the living-dining room, the vertical gardens will help you give a green and natural touch to these spaces around which the life of the house revolves. Whether covering entire walls, framing the sofa, or the TV cabinet, or with vertical stripes, these gardens gain space in living rooms and dining rooms.

In the kitchen you can also install a vertical garden

The kitchen has also surrendered to the charm of the vertical gardens. Of course, if you decide to install one in the kitchen, try to move it away from the fire area, and if you don’t have a powerful extractor hood, get one. In the kitchens, the gardens are in the dining area, if they have space for it, or integrated in a small format between the furniture, to give a little green touch to the whole.

For the terrace or garden

In terraces and gardens, these decorative plant elements take on a new dimension to dress up walls and corners. Whether in large format in the case of gardens or spacious terraces, or in small walls in the case of terraces, vertical gardens are a solution to make your outdoor spaces much more comfortable and pleasant.

For the pool area

If you hate that your pool is surrounded by walls of little beauty, you can always install a vertical garden that embraces and surrounds the sheet of water to create a little paradise at home.

