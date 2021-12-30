The supermarket chain Aldi is re-launching an item that is sure to become a bestseller: a new robot vacuum cleaner that costs only 109 euros. East gadget for the house has an intelligent navigation system that allows you to avoid falls and collisions with furniture or home accessories.

In addition, this robot vacuum cleaner works and is programmed by means of a remote control, and incorporates an automatic return program to the charger. It has a battery Li-Ion rechargeable, and has an autonomy of 90 minutes. The robot vacuum cleaner will be available in all Aldi supermarkets in our country from Friday, December 31.

An alternative on Amazon





If you don’t have an Aldi supermarket on hand, on Amazon you also have a robot vacuum cleaner with a price that is well below the rest of the devices that we can find on the market. It’s from the line Amazon Basics, and it costs a little less than the Aldi: 106.06 euros.

This robot has 6 advanced cleaning modes (automatic, localized, perimeter, zigzag, manual and turbo power), powerful wheels to avoid getting stuck in obstacles you may encounter around the house, and it also has an easy-to-use remote control system with one-button ignition.





In addition, it has a compact design thanks to its 7.9 cm height, which allows you to access a good part of the furniture from underneath. Its cleaning speed is 30 cm7s, with a suction power of 800 Pa. And it has a maximum cleaning time of 80 minutes for each 180 min charge, automatically returning to the charging station.

Amazon Basics Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 18W (800 Pa), with 6 Cleaning Modes, Anti-Collision System and Drop Protection Sensor, Automatic Loading (Capacity: 0.35L)

