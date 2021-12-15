Many of us long for those old portals from the 60s and 70s in which ceramics were the protagonist, leaving murals and corners that should be preserved at all costs, compared to the coldness and uniformity of today’s portals. Or those corridors with beautiful tiles, or bathrooms that today would be fully topical.

The point is that ceramics are making a comeback, and it has become one of the ideal options in any architecture and interior design project if we want to obtain surprising results, becoming one of the most used options in any space in the home.

Ceramic properties

Bathrooms, kitchens, but also living rooms or hallways change radically with certain coatings. Unlike other materials, ceramic wall and floor tiles have attributes and benefits such as their inalterability, their versatility, their r

Its resistance to scratches, its flame retardant and non-toxic condition, or its easy cleaning, in addition to its recyclability.

In addition to their technical properties, ceramic wall tiles and floors present a great aesthetic variety thanks to a wide variety of colors, finishes, graphics and formats, so they can be adapted to any space or utility.



Penny Marble Mix, Realonda

The ultimate guide to choosing the right ceramic

But choosing the right coating is not always easy. Model, colors, designs, properties … For this reason, we have spoken with experts from the Spanish Association of Ceramic Tile and Floor Manufacturers to advise us on how to choose the perfect ceramic.

Large and small formats



Dual, Museum

The ceramic pieces allow us to play with the format and size of the ceramic pieces, thus achieving interiors impregnated with rhythm. The wide range of ceramic wall and floor tiles means that we can find tiles in an infinite number of sizes.

From the minimal piece that is the mosaic, to highlight certain areas of a space and differentiate environments; to the exceptionality of hexagon, which, placed alternating tones and decorations, multiplies the possibilities of creating unique spaces.

We also have the giant or XXL sizes, which provide visual continuity, and effects of amplitude and space. When carrying out a home renovation, it is good to know the advantages offered by the different sizes of ceramic tiles to achieve the look we want in our home.

Color games



Iron, Cristacer

The choice of colors is key to building the personality of our home, since by playing with the tones, we can define environments and create your own identity each room in the house to make the most of each space.



Amazon, Geotiles

Ceramic collections offer a wide range of colors, and new combinations for all tastes. From the liveliest tones, for the most daring, to the classic neutrals, for the most traditional.

Green, blue, red or orange tones … nothing is ruled out and everything is valid. The most acidic and saturated colors coexist with light tones and pastel finishes. The dark tones to highlight areas and the light tones as the background of our wall tiles, complement each other perfectly creating a simple color scheme.

Textures and reliefs



Verse, Keraben

If you want to revitalize a house with a more classic decoration and give your home a unique dynamism with striking environments, the use of floors and walls with reliefs and tactile effects is a good choice.

The idea is opt for subtle games that stimulate our senses and that permeate the rooms with imagination and personality. In this way, we can find coverings that offer striking optical effects from the relief of their geometric motifs, walls that prefer to use the volumetric variations and shades of their tiles whose color motifs seem to come out of the wall to fill with vitality. the stays.





In the same way, it is possible to play with glossy and matt surfaces, creating sensations of silk. There are countless finishes and each ceramic piece has a very defined style with which unique results will be achieved.

Prints in all their glory



Jungle, Mainzu

The ceramic collections and the decorative motifs that we can find in them allow us to explore creativity when creating different effects and look for styles that adapt to the environment we want to achieve.



Falcon Madox

On the one hand, the most classic motifs remain unchanged over time. But we also find in the ceramic collections a wide variety of original patterns, classic geometries and floral details that allow configuring the essence of this style.



Estilker Kenya

Geometric motifs are a daring option to decorate walls and floors with ceramic and, at the same time, create a surprising aesthetic effect

and very showy or the decoration with vegetal and floral elements, which never loses validity form compositions

unique.

