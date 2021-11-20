When appearing before senators, Eva Verónica de Gyvés assured that if she is elected as a minister in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), she will conduct herself with autonomy, independence, impartiality and probity, as she has performed, she said, throughout her career as a judging.

“I will continue to demonstrate what has been characteristic of my actions: to be a free, independent and committed judge at the service of Mexico that defends the autonomy and independence of the Judicial Power of the Federation,” she commented during her appearance.

The current counselor of the Federal Judiciary mentioned that it is necessary for the country to have more women judges because it is the way to achieve an open-door justice system accessible to all. She also assured that she was prepared to fill the vacancy.

“I have had to live this gradual step in the conquest for women’s rights. I am convinced that in the egalitarian country in which we all aspire to live, we must begin by guaranteeing women spaces where our voice is heard in equal circumstances, ”commented De Gyvés, who is an expert in criminal, procedural and protection law.

The candidate to fill the vacancy that Minister Fernando Franco will leave pointed out that in her 26 years as a judge she learned to deal with process and victim situations.

In addition, he said that the shortlist for the SCJN should be made up only of women to comply with the principle of parity, since currently the highest court of justice has 3 ministers and 8 ministers.

The shortlist sent to the Senate by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also includes Loretta Ortiz and Bernardo Bátiz. The upper house has 30 days to elect the new minister.

