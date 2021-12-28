Vegan Pumpkin Carrot Oat Burger Recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Proteins, carbohydrates, and antioxidants are the main nutrients in this vegan burger. Do you dare to try it? Take note!

We are going to teach you how to prepare a delicious vegan burger, capable of providing a good amount of essential nutrients. You can include it in the diet on a regular basis, since It is made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. It is a good option for both vegan diets and flexible guidelines.

Before starting, it should be noted that in the context of vegan diets it is advisable to monitor protein intake, since it is often deficient. It is important to meet the daily requirements, otherwise you could experience a situation of catabolism harmful to health in the medium term.

Vegan pumpkin, carrot and oatmeal burger

With the mixture of healthy ingredients such as pumpkin, carrot and oats can be prepared a vegan burger, low in calories and rich in nutrients. Do you dare to try it?

Ingredients

1 cup of pumpkin puree (200 g).

2 cups of finely grated carrot (400 g).

4 heaping tablespoons of oatmeal (60 g).

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of garlic powder (1 g).

Thyme, salt and pepper.

This veggie burger is a source of protein and complex carbohydrates.

Step by Step

Pumpkin puree can be purchased ready-made or homemade. On this last case, it is advisable to bake the vegetables at 180 degrees until they are tender, then passing them through a food mill to obtain a fine and homogeneous texture. It is even possible to finish using the hand mixer to improve the final result.

then passing them through a food mill to obtain a fine and homogeneous texture. It is even possible to finish using the hand mixer to improve the final result. From here, you will have to pour the pumpkin puree into a bowl, adding the carrot along with the oats. The eggs are incorporated in the next step and everything is stirred well with the hands, until a compact mass is formed.

Then the garlic powder is added to the bowl along with the spices.

The time has come to form the hamburgers. To do this, you take a ball of dough with your hands and gradually round it up, flattening out at the end. They can be cooked instantly, although there is also the option of freezing the hamburgers to increase their shelf life and consume them another day.

In the case of opting for the first alternative, they should be passed through a plant greased with extra virgin olive oil until golden on both sides.

until golden on both sides. They can be served on a quality bread, accompanied by lettuce and tomato. They can also be eaten with a garnish of quinoa, rice, or other vegetables.

Benefits of the vegan burger

Due to its healthy ingredient content, this vegan burger It provides benefits when included in the context of a varied and balanced diet. Let’s see.

Improves intestinal transit

The vegan burger is a source of fiber. This substance increases the volume of the fecal bolus and causes a greater activation of the mechanoreceptors of the tube. Consequently, the peristaltic movements become more intense, allowing the debris to descend efficiently. Constipation will be reduced thanks to this effect.

Improves immune function

Pumpkin is a food that stands out for its vitamin C content. This nutrient is essential to improve immune function, as stated by a study published in Nutrients.

It is a substance that reduces the risk of contracting infectious diseases, such as those of a respiratory nature. In addition, it positively modulates the intensity and duration of your symptoms.

On the other hand, it is important to know that vitamin C acts as an antioxidant. Thus, it manages to neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. This effect is considered very important in order to prevent the development of chronic diseases.

It is good for the microbiota

Oats have a type of soluble fiber inside them, beta-glucans, which are especially positive for the microbiota. These elements have proved ferment in the digestive tract, serving as an energy substrate for the bacteria that live there.

In this way, its growth is promoted, which avoids dysbiosis situations that can condition the metabolism or absorption of nutrients.

Due to its fiber content, this hamburger contributes to the care of intestinal health.

Prepare a vegan burger at home in a simple way

Ultimately, it’s pretty easy to make high-quality vegan burgers from fresh ingredients. Due to its combination of ingredients, allow adding protein and complex carbohydrates to the diet. Thus, they are an interesting option to vary the diet without reducing its quality.

