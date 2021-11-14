Vegan and Gluten Free Sweet Potato Brownie Recipe

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to teach you how to easily prepare a vegan sweet potato “brownie” to enjoy as a family and increase the supply of essential nutrients.

The brownie it is one of the favorite desserts of many people, but it is not exactly a healthy recipe. Its inclusion in the diet on a regular basis could cause harm, since it has many simple sugars and trans fats inside. However, we are going to show you a recipe for brownie of vegan sweet potato that can be an excellent alternative.

First of all, you have to know that desserts can be included frequently in the nutritional guideline. While it is true that the best is a yogurt or fruit, there are alternatives to consume on time and increase the variety. In this way, greater adherence to the regimen will be achieved and the risk of experiencing deficits in essential nutrients will be reduced.

Vegan Sweet Potato Brownie Ingredients

This recipe from brownie sweet potato is healthier than the traditional version. Give it a try!

To prepare an exquisite brownie of vegan sweet potato you will need the following ingredients:

1 avocado

1 cup of cooked sweet potato puree.

Half a cup of applesauce.

1/2 cup of honey.

One teaspoon of vanilla extract.

4 eggs

1/4 cup of coconut flour.

2 tablespoons arrowroot powder.

1/2 cup of cocoa powder.

Half a teaspoon of sea salt.

1 teaspoon of baking soda.

Step by Step

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius with heat on both sides. Grease a skillet with coconut oil and cover it with greaseproof or baking paper. Next, mix the avocado with the sweet potato, applesauce, honey and vanilla in a bowl. Mix everything well until it reaches a creamy texture and add cocoa powder. From here, add the eggs one at a time. You should not stop stirring at any time to ensure that all the ingredients are optimally integrated. At the same time, place the coconut flour, arrowroot flour, salt and baking soda in another container. Stir everything well and add to the previous mixture until you get a smooth and homogeneous texture. Transfer the entire contents of the bowl to the pan with the parchment paper and it will bake for about 25 minutes. After time, cut to check that the result is optimal. If it needs a little more cooking, you can put them back in the oven.

Vegan sweet potato brownie benefits

This recipe that we have just shown you is not only exceptional in terms of flavor, but its inclusion in a varied diet can lead to a series of benefits for the body. Among them, the following should be highlighted.

Contributes to improving cardivoascular health

The brownie vegan concentrates fatty acids from the omega 3 series inside. Said compounds are capable of causing a benefit on cardiovascular health by reducing the incidence of many complex pathologies related to the heart. Thus, it is evidenced by a research published in the journal Journal of Atherosclerosis and Thrombosis.

On the other hand, it is necessary to emphasize that these same nutrients are efficient in order to control the inflammatory mechanisms of the organism. This not only improves recovery after a sports effort, but also prevents the appearance of age-related diseases.

The brownies sweet potatoes are simply delicious. No one will notice that they have something different!

Strengthens the immune system

Sweet potatoes are a source of vitamin C. This nutrient is essential to stimulate immune function and reduce the risk of contracting infectious diseases such as respiratory diseases.

In addition, according to a study published in the journal Annals of Nutrition & Metabolism, Maintaining adequate levels of the substance helps to control the symptoms, and decrease the intensity and duration.

In addition, vitamin C is essential to ensure endogenous collagen synthesis. This is the most abundant protein in the body, since it is part of practically all tissues. It is essential to ensure the contractility of the muscles and to prevent the appearance of wrinkles on the skin.

Works as an antioxidant

Cocoa is one of the foods of plant origin that concentrates the most antioxidants inside. These compounds have shown neutralize the formation of free radicals and their subsequent accumulation in the body’s tissues. It is important to note that inflammation is one of the mechanisms underlying a lot of different chronic conditions.

For this reason, the genesis of reactive oxygen species should be limited. For this, it will be necessary to guarantee the consumption of phytochemicals through the inclusion in the guideline of foods of plant origin. Cocoa is one of them, although red fruits do this job just as well.

Make vegan and gluten-free sweet potato brownie

As you have seen, it is very easy to prepare a brownie vegan and gluten-free sweet potato that the whole family can enjoy. As it contains a low concentration of simple sugars, it will not be especially harmful to metabolic health, so may appear in the diet more frequently that if we opt for the traditional version of this dish.

Anyway, keep in mind that to ensure good health it is necessary to combine a good diet with other habits such as regular physical exercise and a correct night’s rest. It will be essential to get at least 7 to 8 hours of good quality rest each night for the body’s recovery processes to take place efficiently.

