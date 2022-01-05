Social networks is a world where we can find everything, from recreational and educational information, among others. There are many Internet users who daily move the digital pulse with memes and humorous images of daily events in Mexico and the world.

Following the statements of the head of the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico, Jorge Alcocer, on how to treat some cases of Covid-19, users of social networks did not hesitate to make fun by sharing memes and phrases referring to what the official said.

Let us remember that Alcocer, He assured the morning of Tuesday, January 4, that in “some non-serious cases, children with coronavirus can be treated with teas, paracetamol and ointments such as VapoRub.”

The digital pulse

From memes and comments where they laugh at the recommendations of the country’s Health Minister, Internet users began to generate a trend on social networks such as Twitter.

“I think I have Omicron. Don’t worry, put on Vaporub ”, says one of the tweets.

“Surely there will be a shortage of Vick VapoRub today. These authorities are very stupid ”, reads another comment on the social network Twitter.

Imagine that Alcocer is your family doctor and that he prescribes you a tea and vaporub. Luckily he is only the secretary of health of Mexico. – 𝐖𝐚𝐬 ®  (@Was_warro) January 5, 2022

-Mom I feel bad

-What do you have?

-Covid

-What Covid or what the fuck, get vaporub * From the advice of Abuelita Alcocer pic.twitter.com/QUcGS34Zc1 – PAM ® (@PKShoy) January 5, 2022

While other Internet users shared memes as an example one that says: “Children with Vaporub and Paracetamol have to cure themselves of Covid-19. The children of Mexico: Well, well, my motherfuckin ‘.

Children with Vaporub and Paracetamol have to cure themselves of COVID.

The children of Mexico: pic.twitter.com/trtFz9RFHy – Manuel Mendoza (@manuelmxmendoza) January 5, 2022

“The shares of Procter & Gamble manufacturer of the Vick Vaporub rise due to the statements of the Secretary of Health Jorge Alcocer,” he said.

Vick Vaporub due to the statements of the Secretary of Health Jorge Alcocer.@SHealth_mx pic.twitter.com/92SpV5Eaak – VILLALVAZO🔱 (@ AlexVillalvazo7) January 5, 2022

It is not the first time that the federal government has become a trend in social networks for comments on how they treat the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

What the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer said

The head of the Ministry of Health of the Government of Mexico, said “I am not pointing out that it is that simple, with teas, paracetamol, with a drug that is very beneficial for this and that it is not aggressive in other tissues, and of course the fluidity of the hot environment, what mothers use, the ‘vaporub’ and all those things that seem to be inconsequential, also if it is necessary and an infection is identified, an antibiotic for it, not for everyone ”.

Likewise, the owner explained the symptoms of the Omicron variant: “these infections with this variant do not give a fever as marked as the other, they do not give discomfort in the throat as is also noticeable, it does not mean that whoever does not have this or The one who has it is already a diagnosis, no, it is a guide, it gives what the flu is, more mucus, discomfort around here (in the throat) and cough, but a different cough, it is not a dry cough, these are details that doctors should know consider because as I said at the beginning there are actions of allergies, there are medical and clinical actions, diseases of other bacteria and even cold as such directly influences lung cells and trachea ”.

