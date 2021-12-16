If you’ve been following the competitive scene of League of Legends over the last few years, then you will surely remember when Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, one of the best professional players of recent years, announced his retirement for health reasons. Well now he’ll be back with another team in 2022.

Two years later, Uzi will be reintegrated into the world of eSports with Bilibili Gaming the following year, and it seems that all this rest period definitely helped his recovery as the professional will come back stronger than ever.

Despite never having won a World Championship, fans consider Uzi as one of the best professional gamers in the world, to the point that he even earned the nickname of “Golden Boy de LoL”.

Uzi will be accompanied by Liu “Crisp” Qing-Song, Chen “Breathe” Chen, Chu “FoFo” Chun-Kan and Chiu “Doggo” Tzu-Chan. This year, Bilibili Gaming was positioned in the position 7-8 in Summer 2021.

