A federal judge ruled that Biden’s recall did not follow proper procedure and in August ordered his reinstatement. The US government said it had to wait for Mexico’s deal before the policy could get back on track.

At the same time, the Biden administration continues to actively seek to end the program, issuing a new revocation memorandum in the hope that it will resolve the court’s legal doubts.

The move was a cornerstone of former President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies and sent tens of thousands of people who entered the U.S.-Mexico land border back to Mexico to wait months – sometimes years – to present their cases at US immigration hearings, in makeshift courtrooms near the border.