Prices increased especially in the areas of energy, housing, food, used cars and trucks and new vehicles. In fact, the energy price index rose 4.8% during October, due to a 6.1% increase in gasoline prices, at a monthly rate.

For its part, the food index increased 0.9%, while the household food index increased 1% at a monthly rate.

Core inflation also exceeds expectations

Excluding food and energy prices, the US consumer price index rose 0.6%, after rising 0.2% in September.

In other words, core inflation increased more than expected by experts surveyed by the Dow Jones, who predicted an increase of 0.4%.