The United States trusts that the consultations with Russia on security guarantees that will begin on January 10 in Geneva will be constructive and will lead to calm the situation around Ukraine.

This was stated by US State Department spokesman Ned Price, who highlighted in a telephone press conference that Washington hopes to participate with Russia in the strategic stability dialogue on January 10.

Russia does not rule out the West causing an armed conflict in Ukraine

“When we sit down, we will surely put our concerns on the table,” said Price, for whom there will be areas in which they can “advance”, while in others they will not agree. “That’s what diplomacy is all about,” he added.

In that context, he stressed that open lines of dialogue and diplomacy “have the potential to be constructive” as they seek to reduce the potential for conflict in and around Ukraine.

This Tuesday, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Riabkov, announced the meeting and indicated that January 10 “is the main day of the Russian-American bilateral consultations.”

Putin warns he will not back down from West’s ‘aggressive line’ for Ukraine

Moscow released on December 17 the draft treaty and the agreement that proposes to the United States and NATO, respectively, to open a new era of security that ends the instability that, according to the Kremlin, brought the end of the Cold War. and the solitary hegemony of Washington over the globe.

Price noted that the Russians “know very well that there are some things in those proposals that will be unacceptable” to the United States and its European partners.

Also on Tuesday, the State Department announced that the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, spoke by phone with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Ra, about Washington’s efforts to diplomatically resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine, between other issues.

Both reaffirmed the “firm commitment of the United States to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression,” according to a statement from the State Department.

In recent weeks there has been an escalation of tensions in the region in the face of a possible Russian attack against Ukraine, which according to Ukrainian and American sources could take place in early 2022.