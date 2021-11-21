

The Ath. Paranaense was proclaimed champion of the South American Cup 2021 by defeating Red Bull Bragantino 1-0, with a goal from Nikao, in the final played this Saturday at the legendary Centenario Stadium in Montevideo. This was the first time the tournament was decided between two Brazilian teams.

This was the second title for Furacao, which had already won the 2018 edition, which allows it to be among the clubs that have won the competition the most times, alongside Boca Juniors (2004 and 2005) and Independiente (2010 and 2017). With this triumph, the team that leads Alberto Valentim He qualified for the Recopa Sudamericana 2020, which will play against the champion of the Copa Libertadores that will come out of the final between Flamengo and Palmeiras next weekend.

🏆🙌 The most awaited moment! @AthleticoPR raised the Cup in the Centennial: he won the final and won his second CONMEBOL #South American 🔴⚫️#TheGreatConquest pic.twitter.com/IDMbWjltwm – CONMEBOL Sudamericana (@Sudamericana) November 20, 2021

The second most important club competition in South America was born in 2002 taking over from tournaments such as the South American Super Cup, the Conmebol Cup, the Mercosur Cup and the Merconorte Cup. This year 2021 has reached its twentieth edition, absolutely consolidated as a prestigious title.

The first champion of the South American was San Lorenzo, who paved the way for the dominance of Argentine clubs, which already have nine titles with seven different clubs: San Lorenzo (2002), Boca Juniors (2004 and 2005), Arsenal (2007), Independiente (2010 and 2017), Lanús (2013), River Plate (2014) and Defensa y Justicia (2020).

Next, there are the Brazilians, who have reached five wound. So far, the champions are: Internacional (2008), Sao Paulo (2012), Chapecoense (2016) and Ath. Parananense (2018 and 2021).

At a certain distance are the Ecuadorians, with two titles: LDU (2009) and Independiente del Valle (2019). And with one, four countries appear: Colombia (Independiente Santa Fe, in 2015), Mexico (Pachuca, in 2006), which no longer plays the Conmebol club competitions, Chile (Universidad de Chile, in 2011) and Peru (Cienciano (2003).

2002 – San Lorenzo (ARG)

2003 – Cienciano (PER)

2004 – Boca Juniors (ARG)

2005 – Boca Juniors (ARG)

2006 – Pachuca (MEX)

2007 – Arsenal (ARG)

2008 – International (BRA)

2009 – LDU (Ecuador)

2010 – Independent (ARG)

2011 – University of Chile (CHI)

2012 – Sao Paulo (BRA)

2013 – Lanús (ARG)

2014 – River Plate (ARG)

2015 – Independent Santa Fe (COL)

2016 – Chapecoense (BRA)

2017 – Independent (ARG)

2018 – Ath. Paranaense (BRA)

2019 – Independent of the Valley (ECU)

2020 – Defense and Justice (ARG)

2021 – Ath. Paranaense (BRA)

It should be noted that the title of Chapecoense, in 2016, was a tribute from Conmebol with the approval of At. Nacional, who was the other finalist, since the final was not played after the terrible plane crash of the Brazilian team in the vicinity of Medellín.