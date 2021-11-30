With the Black Friday deals about to end, Vodafone’s next step is, like every year, the christmas campaign. A few weeks ago, it already announced that it would give away 30 GB a month to its prepaid customers, but now it is the turn of its converged packages.

Specifically, the operator has confirmed that all those who hire any of the Vodafone One Home Unlimited modalities They will have a 25% discount for 12 months and a gift smart screen. Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced and Vodafone Unlimited Business will also be in promotion during the Christmas period.

Savings of up to 400 euros

Vodafone has already announced which initiatives for its convergent rates it will launch on the occasion of Christmas. This year, They will be in force between December 1 and December 31, and will apply to both new and current mobile and fiber-only customers who purchase one of the promoted packages.

In the first place, those who contract any Vodafone One Unlimited Home package will have a 25% discount on the fee for 12 months and will get a free smart screen, to choose between a Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen or an Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen with Alexa. With this discount, which represents a total saving of up to 400 euros, the Vodafone One Home Unlimited offer is as follows:

Vodafone One Unlimited Home 2.0 : two mobile lines with unlimited 5G calls and data; 600 Mbps fiber (1 Gbps for 10 euros more per month); Super WiFi; Vodafone TV with more than 100 channels, HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon Prime; Secure Net Family and OneNumber by 75 euros per month for 12 months (afterwards, 100 euros per month).

Vodafone One Unlimited Home 3.0 : three mobile lines with unlimited 5G calls and data; 600 Mbps fiber (1 Gbps for 10 euros more per month); Super WiFi; Vodafone TV with more than 100 channels, HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon Prime; Secure Net Family and OneNumber by 86.25 euros per month for 12 months (afterwards, 115 euros per month).

Vodafone One Unlimited Home 4.0: four mobile lines with unlimited 5G calls and data; 600 Mbps fiber (1 Gbps for 10 euros more per month); Super WiFi; Vodafone TV with more than 100 channels, HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon Prime; Secure Net Family and OneNumber by 93.75 euros per month for 12 months (after, 125 euros per month).

On the other hand, professionals and small companies will also have a special offer on packages Vodafone One Unlimited Business during this period: a 50% discount on the rate for six months and a free ADOC TAB T10 tablet.

Finally, current and new clients, including professionals and small companies, will also be able to access, during this Christmas period, a special promotion at the rate. Vodafone One Unlimited Advanced. In this way, for 49.99 euros per month for 12 months, the package will include fiber with a speed of 3000 Mbps (up to 1 Gbps optional), an unlimited mobile line at 10 Mbps, an additional unlimited mobile line at 2 Mbps and the Pack Essential TV.