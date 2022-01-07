Russia sent paratroopers to Kazakhstan on Thursday to help quell an uprising in the country after deadly clashes broke out in the former Soviet state.

“The political situation in Kazakhstan is becoming increasingly tense,” Commerzbank said. “And this is a country that is currently producing 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.”

There was no indication that oil production has been affected so far.

Libya’s oil production has been reduced by more than 500,000 barrels per day due to pipeline maintenance and oil field closures.

Prices rose despite an increase in US fuel inventories last week.

US oil stocks fell last week, while gasoline inventories rose more than 10 million barrels, the biggest weekly increase since April 2020, as supplies built up at refineries due to reduced demand. made out of fuel.

OPEC’s oil output surge in December again fell short of the rise expected in the deal with its allies, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, highlighting capacity constraints that limit supply as demand recovers. of the pandemic.

With information from Reuters.