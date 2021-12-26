EFE.- With the death of Desmond Tutu, the world loses “a great champion in the global response against AIDS,” declared today the Joint UN Program against HIV / AIDS (UNAIDS), highlighting the struggle of the South African Archbishop Emeritus against discrimination against HIV-positive people.

Along with his battle against racism and Apartheid, “he was a powerful voice in the fight against AIDS, by opposing denial of the disease, asking for equal access to treatment and advocate against discrimination against people living with HIV, ”the organization said in a statement.

“His work in the prevention of AIDS and tuberculosis changed the global paradigms,” added UNAIDS, which also recalled the defense of the rights of gays, lesbians, bisexuals and transsexuals championed by the archbishop.

“A giant has fallen. Archbishop Tutu was a freedom fighter, a holy man, a hero who played a momentous role in the liberation of Africa, ”said UNAIDS Director General, Winnie Byanyima, of Uganda.

The agency “has lost a friend, a guide and a mentor,” Byanyima added.

