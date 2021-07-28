EFE.- The Office in Mexico of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UN-DH) condemned the murders on Tuesday, last week, of Mexican journalists Ricardo López Domínguez, in the northern state of Sonora, and Abraham Mendoza, in the western state of Michoacán.

“The UN-DH expresses its concern about the continuation of violence against journalists in Mexico and its impact on those who exercise freedom of expression and on the right of all society to access information, ”the organization said in a statement.

Domínguez López was gunned down on July 22 in a parking lot in the municipality of Guaymas, just the day he was turning 47.

He was the owner and director of the InfoGuaymas portal, and also served as a correspondent for Televisa in Sonora.

Last March, he reported receiving threats after the disappearance of Pablo Romero Chávez, another press worker from that municipality.

Abraham Mendoza, for his part, was shot to death on July 19 after leaving a gym in the city of Morelia.

Mendoza worked in different local media and since 2013 he was the main presenter in the Informative Magazine VocesRadio. He was also a radio host for the EXA Morelia station.

UN-DH urged the pertinent authorities to investigate “promptly and exhaustively” both cases and the possible connection of the killings with their journalistic work.

In addition, they indicated, the investigations must clarify the facts in their entirety, determine the material and intellectual authors and “in accordance with the highest standards of due diligence.”

“The UN-DH reiterates its willingness to technically cooperate with the corresponding authorities and expresses its condolences and solidarity with family, colleagues and friends by Ricardo López Domínguez and Abraham Mendoza Mendoza, ”the statement ended.

Recently, the Ministry of the Interior stated that, according to figures from the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, from December 2018 to date, 43 journalists have been murdered.

According to the organization Article 19, at least 139 journalists have been assassinated in Mexico since 2000 for their information work.

