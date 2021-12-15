Ubisoft is working on a Splinter Cell remake

A couple of days ago a new record was revealed that pointed to the return of the series of Splinter cell. Now a few moments ago Ubisoft has confirmed that a remake of the first title is already in development by the Toronto division.

The remake of Splinter Cell is being developed from scratch using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine., the same one that is currently being used in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, as well as the company’s upcoming Star Wars game. This will allow the use of next-gen visuals and gameplay, and dynamic lighting and shadows for which the series is known.

This is what Matt West, the producer of this project, commented:

“Although we are still in the early stages of development, what we are trying to do is make sure that the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all the ways that gave Splinter Cell its identity. So while we build it from scratch, we will update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match the comfort and expectations of the player, and we will keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world. “

Similarly, this statement has pointed out that the rumors of an open game were wrong. There is no release date yet, but we will have additional information in the future. Let’s just hope this project looks better than the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. On related issues, Ubisoft enters the NFT market.

Via: Ubisoft