

Jan 01, 2022 at 8:42 PM CET



Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyron Lue, was no longer able to coach his team on New Year’s Eve against the Toronto Raptors, after it had to be included in the covid19 health protocol and therefore confined.

In his absence, the manager of the party was his assistant, Brian Shaw, who fell to the Raptors (116-108) with seven points and seven rebounds from Serge Ibaka.

Tyronn Lue joins long line of coaches serving time confined by pandemic: Doc Rivers (Philadelphia 76ers), Michael Malone (Denver), Monty Williams (Phoenix) Billy Donovan (Chicago, Chauncey Billups (Portland) and Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City)

The good news is that three other coaches They were able to return with their teams: Frank Vogel (LA Lakers), Alvin Gentry (Sacramento) and Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers).