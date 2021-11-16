Twitter is finally solving one of the most tedious problems on its platform. The social network wakefulness in September the automatic feed update feature made it some posts will suddenly disappear. He also confirmed that they would present a solution in the coming months.

Tweets, specifically, scrolled every time a user made a new post. The user, therefore, had to open a preview if they wanted to read it carefully, something that hampered the experience.

Now, the web version of Twitter, which is where the problem mainly appeared, has been updated with a new feature to refresh the tweets on the home page. They will no longer be automatically updated, but it will be the Internet user who chooses when to load the new publications of the feed. To do this, a new button has been activated on the top bar of the main page that will allow adding new tweets to the chronology. It is also possible to see the new publications by updating the page or by clicking on the start button.

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021

For iOS and Android, Twitter doesn’t update the feed automaticallyInstead, it is the user who must load the new tweets by means of a gesture in the upper area of ​​the screen.

Twitter improves the experience in the web version

Twitter has also implemented other improvements that benefit those who browse the social network through the desktop version. One of the most recent changes is the possibility to see the full format of an image from the feed. The function, present for months in iOS and Android and recently included in Twitter Web, prevents the user from clicking on the preview every time they want to see the full image.

On the other hand, Twitter is also bringing back the link with preview to Instagram posts, a feature that was removed a few years ago and offers key details of the publication on the Facebook social network (now Meta). Among them, a preview of the image or profile, contact information and publication date. All this, while the social network continues to announce features for Twitter Blue and improve some functions of its applications for iOS and Android.