Twitter has quietly launched an interesting feature for users of its iPhone app. It’s about a new search button that allows you to find tweets or publications from a specific account using a related word.

The truth is that the ability to search for a user’s tweets has been available on the platform for some time. The process, however, is more complex than Twitter has recently activated, since it is necessary to write a small command in the search engine of the social network: (from: username, followed by the word or phrase). With the new feature, however, it will only be necessary to access the profile and click on a new magnifying glass icon. This is displayed at the top of the screen. As long as, yes, your iPhone has the latest version of Twitter installed.

From the search engine it is possible to type any term, and Twitter will show those publications that contain that phrase or word. It will categorize them by Featured, Latest Posts, People, Photos, or Videos, just like any other search.

Twitter’s new search button isn’t the only new feature the social network has recently added. Just a few days ago, the platform announced the back from Instagram previews. Since 2012, Twitter only showed the link every time a user shared a publication from the social network belonging to Meta (Facebook). Now, a small image will be displayed next to the login button, as well as relevant information about the Instagram post or profile.

In parallel, Twitter is also implementing the possibility to record and share Spaces, a feature similar to that offered by the now-forgotten ClubHouse, through a publication so that users can listen to the program on a delayed basis. At the moment, this function is only available for those accounts that can create Spaces, and must activate the ability to share the recording on Twitter before starting the program.

All this, while the social network tests new ways of monetization, like the “Super Follow”. This feature allows accounts to offer exclusive content to their followers in exchange for a monthly subscription. On the other hand, Twitter will also show ads between conversations and responses to posts.