The arrival of the online shopping that have enabled many brands, has been a salvation for many consumers, but also a headache for others.

A Walmart buyer shared a complaint against the retail store on the social network Twitter, after buying a Samsung TV and only receiving a “useless shell”.

“I bought a Samsung TV last Wednesday at the Juárez branch and when I opened it at my house I saw that it was just a useless shell, the management staff behaved rudely saying that @WalmartMexico does not take care of these complaints”, said the consumer on the digital platform.

According to the consumer’s comment, When he went to the Walmart branch to complain, the manager of it treated him very badly and did not solve his problem. Meanwhile, in the publication that was registered on the digital platform, the official Walmart account in Mexico, They told him to go to the Customer Service area of ​​the branch where he made the purchase.

“Hello Saul, we are sorry for the inconvenience. We ask you to go to the Customer Service area of ​​the branch where you made your purchase and consult the warranty information for your product. Our associates will provide you with assistance ”, says the comment of the most important wholesale store in the United States and Mexico.

The post generated comments such as: “Friends, one piece of advice. Never, never, never shop at

@WalmartMexico online. It is torturous to keep track of the mistakes they make and one only has to put up with talking to an advisor. #NoCompresEnWalmart ”, says one of the comments.

Consumer experience

The customer experience has become the focus of attention of all brands, as organizations have realized the importance of this in keeping consumers satisfied and loyal to the brand.

This type of treatment encompasses customer service, the products they offer and the speed they have to solve problems that arise.

According to experts, The Customer Experience (CX) has two fundamental aspects such as the customer and the product. In this sense, a brand should surprise for its products and, also, for the attention and dedication it has to solve problems and satisfy needs.

It is not the first time that a Walmart user uses social networks to report bad brand services, creating a public matrix on digital platforms, which could affect the American brand.

For example, In the week of El Buen Fin, several users denounced the delay for Walmart to deliver their purchases. Also, complaints of misleading offers or the poor attention of its staff in the different branches in the country.

Many of these complaints have been registered by consumers with the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco). While others, the same wholesale store has provided the follow-up and the correct answer to recover the consumer experience.

You can also read: