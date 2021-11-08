the tool to look like Discord and Telegram

The version is increasingly firm: WhatsApp is working on the design of functions and tools to enhance the generation of communities within the application, which will bring it closer, for example, to what Discord and, in a sense, Telegram offer today .

As published The Verge, there is growing evidence that WhatsApp may come to work in the future with “community” functions. The latest information comes from WABetaInfo, a medium that usually has the firsts in this type of change in the Meta Platforms messaging service.

Earlier, the XDA developers had spotted signs in the same vein.

According to WABetaInfo, the “communities” function seems to give the administrators of the current WhatsApp groups more power over the whole.

This includes the ability to create groups within groups, which can be similar to how channels are organized in the general Discord community.

As can be seen in the leaked WhatsApp documents, with the new tools, group / community administrators will be able to invite new users through a link and then send messages to other members.

Although there are no further details, WABetaInfo says that the messages would be end-to-end encrypted.

It also appears that some subtle design changes would help distinguish new communities from current group chats.

As explained in WABetaInfo, the icons for the communities would have a square format, with round corners, a design that WhatsApp accidentally enabled (and then disabled) last month.

WhatsApp is working on Communities A private place protected by end-to-end encryption where group admins have more control over groups on WhatsApp.https://t.co/5skCa7OCp5 – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 6, 2021

Of course, for now, it is not known when these changes will be officially implemented, or indeed if the “communities” will ever come to life in the WhatsApp ecosystem.

What can be done is guesswork as to Meta’s intentions to advance in this regard. Obviously, by working on such a function, WhatsApp is trying to bridge the ever-widening gap between it and other messaging apps, such as Telegram and Signal.

At the beginning of 2021, the new privacy policies of WhatsApp and a series of system crashes, caused the “flight” of users towards these other applications.

For example, when Mark Zuckerberg’s app went down last month, Telegram gained more than 71 million users.