Dec 05, 2021 at 11:56 am CET

EFE

The French Clement turpin will direct the Oporto-Atlético de Madrid, the German Felix brych Real Madrid-Inter Milan and the Spanish Gil Manzano PSG-Bruges, all of them corresponding to the last day of the group stage of the Champions League.

Turpin, international since 2010, has led two games this season in the Champions League, Barcelona-Dynamo Kiev (1-0) and Milan-Porto (1-1).

He will be assisted in the bands by his compatriots Nicolas Give us and Cyril Gringore in the momentous match in which both teams play for second place in the group.

The German Felix brych, helped by his compatriots Mark borsch and Stefan lupp, will be in charge of refereeing the Real Madrid-Inter Milan of group D in which both teams play for the first place, with both already classified.Brych, which has announced its retirement from international football, is a classic in Europe and this season has refereed Atalanta-Young Boys (1-0) and Malmoe-Chelsea (0-1) in the highest continental competition.

UEFA has also appointed the Spanish Jesus Gil Manzano as responsible for the match that will be played in the Parc des Princes by Paris Saint Germain and Bruges, from group A in which nothing is at stake since the French have secured second place in the group.