We are in the middle of the batch cooking era or what our grandmothers called: cooking for the whole week … If this is one of your New Year’s resolutions, you should know that it is essential to have the right containers to keep our dishes properly.

At Amazon we find a whole selection of BPA-free glass or plastic tuppers -our favorites for this type of kitchen- for all budgets that will help us in this new purpose. These are some of our favorites.

We start with a set of glass tuppers signed by Amazon Basics which is perfect for large families or for the more far-sighted who leave the complete menu of the week prepared every Sunday, since it is a complete pack with 20 pieces of different sizes.

They are made with a borosilicate glass base that it is not porous, it does not absorb stains or odors, resists corrosion and is easy to clean, it is also suitable for oven, microwave or dishwasher. We find it today for 33.52 euros.





Amazon Basics 20 Piece Lockable Glass Food Containers (10 Containers + 10 Lids), BPA Free

If what we are looking for is to keep food such as vegetables fresh for as long as possible, this glass-based tupper achieves it thanks to carbon filter that slows down the maturation process of food. The container also includes a detachable basket inside, which promotes air flow and helps keep food dry and fresh.

We have it available on Amazon in several sizes to choose from, ranging from 1.5 liters to 4.7 liters from 23.49 euros (taking into account that the price varies depending on the size we select).





OXO Good Grips, GreenSaver Glass Airtight Food Preservation Tupper, Medium, 4.1 Liter, White

Another of the interesting packs that we find today is this one that has three borosilicate glass containers, with a polypropylene lid in three available sizes: small, medium and large, with a capacity of 420, 660 and 950 milliliters respectively with a circular design.

The three packages are stackable To be able to place them taking advantage of the space in the fridge, they are also suitable for microwave and frozen. The lid hermetically closes the container to prevent leaks. We find them on Amazon for 15 euros.





SILVANO Set of 3 transparent glass containers with hermetic closing lids. Capacities: 420 ml, 660 ml and 950 ml. Microwave and Freezer Safe (Blue Lids)

Another of the very practical gamesIt is this one that comes with divided interior compartments, ideal for the complete menus that we take to the office and that also includes space for cutlery on the lid.

The hermetic closure of the lid prevents leaks not only to the outside, but also to the inside, so that the dishes do not get mixed (and can even include a dessert without fear of loss). We have it on Amazon today for 32.99 euros (the complete pack of three tuppers).





Home Planet Glass Food Containers with 3 Compartments and Cutlery | 1050ml X 3 | 97% Plastic packaging removed | Glass Food Containers | Microwave oven

Finally, if we want to lead a life and consumption that is more respectful with the environment, we have this set of four glass containers with bamboo lids sustainable. A much more ecological alternative to the practical one that also fulfills the hermetic function that we are looking for.

The tuppers, available in four different stackable sizes, are compatible with the microwave, oven, freezer and dishwasher. We can find them for sale on Amazon for 36.99 euros a pack of four.





SweetBabú Set of 4 Airtight Food Containers, Glass with Sustainable Bamboo Lid, BPA Free

