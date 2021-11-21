Try SWM G01 and G01F, it's not just a question of price

A new oriental brand is launched to conquer the Spanish market. The Chinese brand with Italian roots SWM Motors presents the new SWM G01, an SUV for less than 20,000 euros that also wants to convince by design, equipment and warranty.

SWM Motorcycles is an Italian motorcycle brand that passed into Chinese hands in 2014. With the shelter of Brilliance Shineray, the joint venture of Brilliance Auto Group and Shineray Group, the manufacturer expanded its activity entering the manufacture of automobiles under the brand SWM Motors in 2016. Now with its first global model, it begins its journey in Spain by the hand of the importer Invicta Motor.

The SWM G01F is the sporty aesthetic version of the G01

The SWM G01 It is the first model that the manufacturer will launch in the Spanish market in its first steps of European expansion after its debut a few months ago in Italy. It’s a 4.61 m long compact SUV so it is the size of such popular cars as the Toyota RAV4 or the Ford Kuga. With respect to other SUVs of Chinese origin for sale in Spain, by measures it is located halfway between the MG EHS and the DFSK 580.

SWM R&D Center is located in Chongqing (China) but the SWM Design Center has been maintained in Milan (Italy). This link with Europe is essential to offer a product in line with European tastes. Its exterior design is modern and attractive, although in certain features it is reminiscent of some Audi models.

The front end draws attention to the large front grille with arrowhead ends that run along the underside of the LED headlights. Shod with 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels, the Italian (or Chinese depending on how we want to see it) SUV shows a robust image with sharp stress lines. The detail of the molding on the fin with the colors of the Italian flag is interesting to vindicate its origins. The rear part features led lights with dynamic indicators and numerous chrome elements. The set shows a modern and elegant look usually

Lots of personality for the G01F

The range of the oriental manufacturer is completed with the SWM G01F, which is a more exclusive variant of the G01 and is offered in Luxury and Premium finishes. The novelties of this superior model are rather cosmetic offering a more dynamic image thanks to bumpers with larger air intakes, a honeycomb grille, side skirts, a discreet rear spoiler and double tailpipes. It also includes changes to alloy wheels and trim, optional contrast roof bodywork and an extra (at no extra cost) two-tone yellow and black interior.

Although when it comes to talking about Chinese cars they are often associated with very basic models, this is not the case with SWM’s SUV. The range consists of two finishes called Basic and Elite and the price / equipment ratio is superb since it offers a generous standard endowment.

Depending on the version, the SWM G01 and G01F offer parking sensors, keyless entry and start, heated and ventilated driver’s seat, wireless charger for smartphones, leather upholstery, electronic parking brake or panoramic sunroof. Less common equipment possibilities include: dashcam

integrated to record tracks or refrigerated coasters. As a reproach, the cruise control is not available in the versions with manual transmission.

The SWM SUV surprises with the good quality of general realization

The feel of elevated material quality for an affordable car, with several padded touch zones and a solid construction. In front of the driver is a multifunction leather steering wheel, which conveys a good feel. The driving position is very high as expected in an SUV although the posture is conditioned by the absence of depth regulation of the direction. There is also a digital instrument cluster via a simple-looking 7-inch LCD screen.

The information and entertainment center is the 10-inch touchscreen multimedia system located in the center of the dashboard. The image quality is good as is the tactile response and it has Mirrorlink connectivity, although the interface is somewhat confusing (and some features are not translated into Spanish) and the contrast is low: if the sunlight falls directly on the display, it is not looks good. Under this screen is the air conditioning module that has tactile buttons instead of physical ones.

The rear seats are spacious and it is one of the aspects that give this model more practicality. It has plenty of legroom, a generous width and enough height to passengers up to 1.85 m tall. They have their own air outlet for this second row, a USB socket, folding armrests and Isofix anchors for child restraint devices. In this model there are no seven-seater versions.

Good size rear seats. Bold bi-color upholstery is optional on the G01F

In terms of cargo space, the G01 shows itself capable. The trunk is big and according to SWM Motors its capacity is 570 liters although it does not seem so generous at first glance. It has a remarkable width and depth but there is not much height to the roof curtain. Inside there is a 12V socket and the gate lacks an electric opening system.

One section in which models from the Asian Giant tend to limp is security. The SWM G01 and G01F do not shine in this regard but they defend themselves by including some safety elements and comfort assistants interesting such as the frontal collision warning, the blind spot assistant, six airbags, the traffic sign recognition system, the hill start assistant, the involuntary lane departure warning or a 360º parking assist camera system . A good effort from SWM.

Up to 7 years warranty

The Asian brand’s SUV is manufactured in the Chinese factory in Fuling. Under the hood is only available with a 131 hp 1.5T engine. It is a gasoline mechanic of Mitsubishi origin but manufactured in China by Brilliance with four cylinders capable of developing 215 Nm of maximum torque delivered constantly between 2,000 and 4,200 rpm.

The multimedia system presents lights and shadows

It has some logical benefits for its power and weight, without bragging. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 10 seconds and is clearly focused on the comfort that is always desirable in a family cut vehicle. The steering is very de-multiplied and you have to wiggle a lot in some maneuvers, although without effort. The suspension has a soft setting that detracts from its liveliness in twisty areas due to its wide body movements. Definitely, sacrifice agility to reward occupants with good comfort.

Depending on the chosen finish it is available with manual gearbox or a torque converter automatic transmission, in both cases of six speeds and manufactured by the specialist DSI International. It is always associated with front-wheel drive, without the possibility of equipping all-wheel drive. Even so, those who venture off the asphalt will be able to count on a descent control.

The combined consumption in the homologation WLTP cycle is 8.0 l / 100 km in the versions with manual transmission and 9.3 l / 100 km if it has an automatic transmission. Optionally in our country can adapt to LPG with a 52 liter gas tank. This bifuel option, adapted by the Spanish specialist Ircongas, has an extra cost of about 1,700 euros and benefits from the Eco environmental label. During our contact, the consumption of the SWM G01F with manual gearbox and LPG adaptation spent 9.0 l / 100 km, a reasonable figure.

Will it be able to gain a foothold in the competitive C-SUV segment?

With enormous competition in its segment and many long-established rivals in the market, the SWM G01 and G01F have a tough time but dare to dispute a small slice of the sales pie. The price will be its main weapon and differential element since the SWM G01 rate starts at 22,095 euros although the offers with financing they lower the final price to an unbeatable 19,595 euros.

In actuality there are 11 points of sale in Spain: Alfavi (Bilbao), Auto Acevedo (León), Automobiles Playcar (Almería and Málaga), Burgomóvil (Burgos), Hubei Auto (Madrid), Olarizu (Vitoria and Logroño), Sermobis 20202 (Barcelona and Girona) and Sureste Cart (Albacete) ). The importer Invicta expects to finish 2022 by expanding the network to 20 points of sale and 30 points in 2023. It also proposes a generous 5-year or 100,000 km warranty optionally expandable to 7 years with the same number of kilometers.