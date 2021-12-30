When we talk about Mexican cacao, it is indisputable not to think about Nestlé as one of the main brands that has proudly promoted this fruit, the culture, tradition, family, colors and fauna of Mexico, through its products.

Nestlé is the main buyer of cocoa in Mexico. According to data shared by Juan Carlos Peralejo, Vice President of Chocolates Nestlé México, in 2020 of the total national production, around 20% of the total tons were purchased.

This year, Chocolate ABUELITA® presented the second edition of Unidos por Amor a México, a campaign that seeks to pay tribute to Mexican cocoa with two very special editions of Cacao Nacional such as “Chiapas and Tabasco” produced with 100% cocoa from the fields of these iconic regions.

United for Love to Mexico extolling our roots

This campaign aims to reflect pride in Mexican culture, through the vision and love of the country’s cocoa farmers.

“Chocolate Abuelita has always sought to portray its warm, colorful and familiar side, as well as its unbreakable bond with Mexican popular art and pride in the traditions of our country. For this reason, Chocolate Abuelita created for the second edition of Unidos por Amor a Mexico, along with Mexican cocoa trees, the special editions Chiapas and Tabasco, which are among the most important and productive in our country and have the best cocoa beans in Mexico ”, says Peralejo.

Nestlé’s commitment to the Mexican cocoa industry led them to include the “Nestlé Cocoa Plan” in this campaign, a strategy with which they seek to reactivate the cocoa sector in Mexico by helping cocoa producers to triple their productivity per hectare, improve their living conditions and that of their families, as well as the quality of their crops.

“With the firm intention of improving the living conditions of the producers, we can say that since 2013 we have increased 70% of the productivity of the producers and this has benefited more than 900 families”, adds the Vice President of Chocolates Nestlé México .

Finally, Peralejo explains that the United for Love for Mexico campaign “is the reflection of all this great love that unites us to our origins, to our cultures and to the warmth of our land, of how proud we are of our Mexican cocoa farmers who deliver a unique blend of cocoa from the state of Tabasco and Chiapas ”.