They register an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 with an epicenter in Antioquia that shook the northwest of the country.

The confirmation of this earthquake was announced by the Geological Survey Center of the country, after a publication on its Twitter account, in which it indicates that at around 07:12 in the morning local time a quake with a magnitude of 4.3 was felt with a Shallow depth (Less than 30 km), in Tarazá – Antioquia.

Prior to this earthquake, there was a 4.2 magnitude earthquake with the epicenter of Antioquia shaking the population of Tarazá. According to the Colombian Geological Survey, it was felt with great intensity because it was superficial.

4.3 earthquake in Tarazá Antioquia this Friday, November 26, 2021.

According to what was reported by the local media El Colombiano, the two earthquakes were felt mainly in the Lower Cauca of Antioquia in Cáceres, Valdivia and Anorí. Also in different municipalities of the Metropolitan Area as reported by the SIATA (Early Warning System of Medellín and the Aburrá Valley).

For its part, the Administrative Department of Risk Management of Antioquia indicated on its social networks that they are communicating with the risk management coordinators of Antioquia after the earthquake with an epicenter in Tarazá. Which at the moment they do not report news.

Also, in the last hours, the Geological Survey of the country A 3.2 earthquake was registered, with a depth of 146 km, in the municipality of Los Santos – Santander. which did not report news.

In other natural events in the department of Antioquia, which continues to be one of the epicenters of winter in Colombia: Medellín, and the municipality of El Retiro were the scenes of heavy rains that caused flooding and some damage in the Paisa territory.

For example, to the south of the capital of Antioquia, the electrical wiring presented serious damages that took the electricity from hundreds of families for a few hours. In addition, it congested the city’s roads, which generated traffic jams and difficulties in mobility.

In the exclusive El Poblado sector, in the area surrounding the Eafit University in the directions between Carrera 48 to Carrera 34 and Calle 1 Sur to Calle 5 Sur, Empresas Públicas de Medellín had to intervene to restore electricity service.

Other sectors that were also seriously affected were Laureles, Guayabal, Belén and the northwest of the city, for which the Administrative Department of Disaster Risk Management (DAGRD) had to be present in the places and deploy actions in response to the situation. .

In fact, they urged the community to stay in the closed establishments and avoid going out during the rains to avoid possible emergencies due to the “high intensity” with which the winter hit that sector. However, no injuries were reported.

For their part, citizens posted on social networks several photos and videos that reflected the difficult meteorological situation faced by these sectors. In fact, it was possible to see warehouses, shopping centers, houses and other places flooded and with people asking for help so that their establishments were not affected.

The crew of workers covering the Ministry of the Environment is carrying out recovery work. “We have identified the critical points and with the crew we have been cleaning the channels of the ravines that have to do with the problem presented,” said the Undersecretary of Renewable Natural Resources, Luis Humberto Ossa.

“It is a commitment with the entire commune 1 and we are attentive to continue carrying out these maintenance tasks in the different tributaries to prevent events such as the one that occurred on Saturday”, added the official.

