This is how the house was after the collapse (Inforbanodiario)

Two people lost their lives and at least four others were injured this morning in a tragic landslide that took place in the Buenos Aires district of Lomas de Zamora.

Is about two women, 27 and 64 years old, who died when the structure of two contiguous buildings located on Paris and Pio Baroja streets, in the town of Centennial Villa, a few blocks from the provincial route known as Camino Negro.

Seven fire crews are currently working at the site where the collapse occurred in search of other possible victims and trapped people.

News in development

I KEEP READING: