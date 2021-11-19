To break through the competitive small SUV segment, which had an increase of 14 basis points in the last year, Toyota stopped marketing the C-HR to make way for the new model built at the plant in Alabama, United States. This complex, operated in conjunction with Mazda, was originally intended for the manufacture of compact cars, such as the Corolla sedan, but the growing demand for SUVs quickly dampened the interest in these types of models, at least in North America.

“We are now seeing many more entry-level small SUVs that overlap with traditional compact sedans on price. It is vital for Toyota to have something strong in that space, ”Gerardo San Román, director of the analysis firm Jato, said separately.

The Corolla Cross, which debuted in Asia last year, will rank below the RAV4. It is based on the same platform as the C-HR, Lexus UX, and Corolla sedan and hatchback, but its concept is clearly more like a conventional SUV.

Although up to 30 different versions of subcompact or small SUVs are offered on the market, Toyota sees the Kia Seltos, the Volkswagen Taos and the Mazda CX-30 – the latter two of Mexican manufacture – as the biggest rivals for the new Corolla Cross. . But the newcomer has an advantage that no other new SUV can boast: the power of name recognition.

Toyota has made more than 46 million Corollas since the 1966 original, and adding a crossover to the lineup is likely to please current customers and win over new ones as well. The Corolla name is closely associated with durability and value.

The Japanese manufacturer has guaranteed a first batch of 3,800 units of its new model by 2022.

“The production continues intermittently due to the shortage of semiconductors and other components, however, we have assured this production for the next 12 months. We will have enough availability to meet deliveries on a monthly basis, ”said Guillermo Díaz, operations director of Toyota Motor Sales Mexico.

The directors of the brand announced that this is the first of two models of this type that will be launched this month. The second will happen next week.