The new Toyota Corolla Cross has been officially presented in Europe. The Toyota brand has decided to raise its stake in the compact SUV segment with a new hybrid SUV that is called upon to deal with, among others, the Peugeot 3008 and the Nissan Qashqai. It boasts design, technological equipment and hybrid mechanics.

Toyota has officially presented the new hybrid SUV that will be marketed in Europe. The new Toyota Corolla Cross, an SUV that has been available for a considerable time in other markets far from our borders. The Japanese manufacturer redoubles its commitment to the compact SUV segment with a most interesting proposal.

In the range Toyota

the new Corolla Cross will fill the gap between the C-HR and the RAV4. In addition, with its arrival at our dealerships, the Corolla range will be completed, currently consisting of the 5-door body variants, station wagon (Touring Sports) and saloon (Sedan). And what is equally important, it will be a true SUV alternative to the compact. A model that, remember, has a “crossover” version called Trek.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross has been officially presented in Europe

The exterior design of the new Toyota Corolla Cross



Just take a quick look at the images that illustrate this article to discover the most distinctive features of the new Corolla Cross. The truth is that there are no surprises since, as we have pointed out, this model is already being marketed by Toyota in other markets far from Europe. He looks rugged and adventurous at the same time.

We must pay special attention to the front light clusters that connect directly to a huge grille and have a sharp design. The light signature drawn is equally striking. The taillights have a horizontal and wraparound arrangement. On the upper part of the tailgate there is a small but suggestive spoiler that accompanies the whole.

The entire lower part of the body is protected by plastic fenders. Some fenders that are combined with the roof bars and prominent fenders. Nor should we lose sight of the design of the alloy wheels.

The technological interior of the new Toyota Corolla Cross

The measurements of the new Corolla Cross they place it in the C-SUV segment. Its main rivals include the Peugeot 3008 and the Nissan Qashqai. As with the rest of SUVs, Toyota will play the card of its successful hybrid technology to distinguish itself from its main contenders. It is supported by the GA-C platform, a variant of the TNGA architecture.

The measurements of the new Toyota Corolla Cross



Measures Toyota corolla cross Long 4,460 mm Width 1,825 mm High 1,620 mm Battle 2,640 mm

The interior and technology of the new Toyota Corolla Cross

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the interior of the new Corolla Cross we will be surrounded by a comfortable and warm atmosphere. Toyota places particular emphasis on the great legroom available both in the front and rear. In addition, the door opening is particularly large, which makes it easy to get in and out of the cabin.

The new Toyota Corolla Cross will fight in Europe in the competitive C-SUV segment

At the connectivity level, the new Toyota SUV is well served. Presents a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and one 10.5 inch touch screen which acts as the “nerve center” of the interior. Digital instrumentation can be customized to display the information that is most useful to us. The multimedia system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. To this must be added the Toyota Smart Connect package.

It is possible to maintain some control of the vehicle remotely thanks to the MyT application for mobile devices. The new Corolla Cross is also equipped with Toyota Teammate, which combines the latest generation of Toyota Safety Sense with other driver assistance systems. The list of active and passive safety systems is very important.

Among others driver assistance systems Special mention should be made of the pre-collision safety system with suppression of low-speed acceleration and assistance to traffic entering junctions, adaptive cruise control, trajectory maintenance system, traffic sign recognition, blind spot detector, assistant safe exit, intelligent high-beam control and parking assistance.

The degital instrumentation of the new Toyota Corolla Cross

The hybrid system of the new Toyota Corolla Cross

With regard to the mechanical section there will be no surprises. And it is that Toyota will follow the same strategy that it has been applying in the Corolla range. The new Corolla Cross will only be available with hybrid mechanics. What’s more, we are looking at the first Toyota model equipped with the new fifth generation hybrid system (HEV). It will be offered in versions of front-wheel drive and AWD-i all-wheel drive.

Compared to previous generations of Toyota’s hybrid powertrain, the new one offers more torque, more electrical power and a higher level of efficiency. The transaxle has been redesigned and is combined with new lubrication and oil distribution systems. It also makes use of a new lithium-ion battery. It is more powerful and 40% lighter. The power of the electric motor and the combustion engine has been increased by up to 8%.

Under the hood there is a 2.0-liter gasoline engine that is accompanied by a small electric motor to achieve the 199 hp. In the specific case of the AWD-i all-wheel drive models, there is a second electric motor that acts on the rear axle and develops 30.6 kW (41.6 HP). Thanks to this propulsion system, the new Toyota compact SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h 8.1 seconds (front-wheel drive versions).

The new Toyota Corolla Cross will arrive in European dealerships in 2022

When will it hit the market? About a year to go before the new Corolla Cross can be seen in European dealerships. Toyota has highlighted that deliveries to customers will begin in the fall of 2022, depending on the market. The brand has also highlighted that it will arrive in Spain. The rest of the information that remains to be known, such as trim levels, equipment and prices, will be released when there is little left for the opening of the order book.