Despite having enjoyed a good pace in the previous sessions, Fernando Alonso returned to reality on the back of an Alpine whose development was abandoned long ago to focus all efforts on 2022.

He had us used to leaving flashes of brilliance in this new format to sprint that has premiered Formula 1 in a year of testing. After two very good starts at Silverstone and Monza, Fernando Alonso could not replicate a performance of a similar caliber to these at the lose ground already in the first meters and be wrapped in a perennial caravan for practically 24 laps.

«We went out with the stockings; we did not know if the stockings or the red ones were the best choice“Alonso confessed as soon as he got off his Alpine A521 and left him in 12th position, 3 places behind where he started, although Lewis Hamilton’s comeback of 15 positions was the most predictable of all.

«We put a car with the red ones, another car with the socks, to cover all the possibilities … and perhaps we had the worst strategy today, but We didn’t know before we started, it’s easy to say now. Points are not distributed today, they are distributed tomorrow, so the Top 10 is still very possible, ”continued the Spanish Alpine rider.

However, Alonso does not lose hope in the face of the ‘real’ race: Sunday’s, 71 laps, in which the top ten finishers receive points for it. Confident, because the car was going very well today. It was going much faster than the cars in front, but they were all on a DRS train and therefore you can never overtake. Let’s see tomorrow », closed # 14.