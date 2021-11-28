SEAT Arona X-Perience Plus XL, the best finish? This is its equipment and price

The new SEAT Arona is available with the Xperience Plus XL trim level. A very interesting version created on the basis of the Xperience finish, one of the novelties of the renewed SEAT SUV. The new Arona Xperience Plus XL, which can already be configured, stands out for its relationship between equipment and price.

The range of the renewed SEAT Arona It is made up of a total of four trim levels. If we delve into the configurator of the small SEAT SUV, we will find the Reference, Style, X-Perience and FR finishes. One of the main novelties that the Arona has released with its recent tuning is the X-Perience version. A finish that gives the Spanish SUV a rougher and more adventurous look.

Under the premise of expanding the offer and, above all, of boosting the sales of its successful model, SEAT

allows you to expand the endowment of the new X-Perience finish with additional packages. One of the available combinations makes up the X-Perience Plus XL version. One of the most interesting settings.

The new SEAT Arona X-Perience Plus XL already has prices in Spain

The equipment of the new SEAT Arona X-Perience Plus XL

The endowment is really wide. Both in terms of connectivity and systems related to comfort and safety. We must bear in mind that the aforementioned X-Perience finish is taken as a starting point and the equipment is improved with the Plus XL package. It sits one notch above the Plus package. Below we list the featured standard equipment:

17-inch alloy wheels

Digital radio receiver

Keyless-Entry central locking

Rear view camera

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

Hill start assistant

SEAT Connect

10.25-inch SEAT Digital Cockpit digital instrument cluster

9.2-inch touchscreen navigation system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Driving light and headlight assistant with “Coming Home” function

Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter

Rain sensor and automatic lights on

Driver fatigue detector

Power windows

Safe & Driving Pack XL with Navi

Tinted rear windows

Two-zone automatic climate control

Illuminated vents

Full LED headlights

Wireless charger for compatible mobile phones

The engine of the new SEAT Arona X-Perience Plus XL

With regard to the mechanical section, only a single engine is available. If we take a look under the hood of the new Arona with X-Perience Plus XL finish we will find a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine with 110 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque. A three-cylinder engine that can be associated with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission.

Video test of the new SEAT Arona 2021. The successful Spanish B-SUV has undergone a tune-up

Prices of the SEAT Arona X-Perience Plus XL in Spain

Mechanics X-Perience Plus XL 1.0 TSI 110 CV 6v € 25,290 1.0 TSI 110 CV DSG 7v € 27,080

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

It is only available with front-wheel drive and the most efficient motorization is the one with manual gearbox. In this case, the Arona declares an average fuel consumption of 5.3 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 121 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. The maximum speed is 190 km / h.