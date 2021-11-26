The Forza Horizon gaming community is enjoying the arrival of the newest installment in the beloved arcade driving video game franchise, and best of all, Forza Horizon 5 features the largest list of models and manufacturers in the series. Until now.

Something that has surprised us to a great extent is that no matter what style of racing you want to participate in on your travels around Mexico, you will want to get the fastest car you can.

List of fastest drag cars in Forza Horizon 5

The best drag cars in the game will feature high Acceleration, Speed ​​and Launch stats, so the higher each one is, the better you can get to the finish line in an instant. With that said, the following 7-speed demons should absolutely be on your list.

2011 BMW X5 M Forza Edition (S2)

Classification and performance class: S2 / 998

Speed: 8.0

Handling: 10.0

Acceleration: 10.0

Release: 10.0

Braking: 9.4

Off-road: 4.4

The Forza edition of the BMW X5 M raises the bar for what would otherwise be a B-class car. With a truly fantastic set of statistics across the board in all areas other than Offroad (and let’s face it, you probably won’t. use it for that), you’ve got a preset car that can race from start to finish, in an instant, with a perfect 10 for Handling, Acceleration and Launch, along with that all-important 8.0 for Speed.

Bugatti Divo 2019 (S2)

Classification and performance class: S2 / 958

Speed: 9.6

Handling: 9.9

Acceleration: 10.0

Release: 6.2

Braking: 9.5

Off-road: 4.4

While the BMW Forza Edition has more than you need overall, the effortlessly sleek 2019 Bugatti Divo is absolutely nothing to scoff at. Combining a near-perfect score for Speed ​​(9.6), Handling (9.9), and Acceleration (10.0), the only setback here for those fast races in Forza Horizon 5 is the disappointing Launch stat, at 6.2.

1965 Hoonigan Ford Hoonicorn Mustang (S2)

Classification and performance class: S2 / 951

Speed: 9.2

Handling: 6.7

Acceleration: 10.0

Release: 7.4

Braking: 5.9

Off-road: 5.5

While the 1965 Mustang Hoonigan Ford ‘Hoonicorn’ is known as the fastest drift car available in Forza 5, you can also use it for drag racing in a pinch. With a perfect acceleration of 10.0 and a heartbreaking speed of 9.2 you can keep up with the best of the best, even before any further adjustments.

2011 Lamborghini Sesto Element (S2)

Classification and performance class: S2 / 936

Speed: 7.8

Handling: 10.0

Acceleration: 10.0

Release: 10.0

Braking: 10.0

Off-road: 4.6

If you don’t own the BMW XM 5 Forza Edition, look no further than the sleek demon of speed that is the 2011 Lamborghini Sesto Element. With 10 eye-watering driving, acceleration, launch and braking stats perfect, your one and only Major hurdle here is its slightly undesirable 7.8 speed. With a couple of additional updates or tweaks, you’ll be able to finish those straights in no time.

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder (S2)

Rating and performance class: S2 / 920

Speed: 8.8

Handling: 8.9

Acceleration: 10.0

Release: 10.0

Braking: 9.3

Off-road: 4.6

Want a ton of style along with those top-level stats to get you to the finish line? The 2018 Porsche 918 Spyder is the answer. With 10 Acceleration, Throwing and a warm-up of 8.8 / 8.9 Speed ​​and Handling, you’ll be on your way to taking first place in your next endurance race.