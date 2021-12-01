After two consecutive DLCs starring famous horror pop culture franchises (Resident Evil and Hellraiser), Behavior Interactive has returned to the path of the original characters. In that sense, now The Artist is now available, the new assassin from Dead by Daylight that comes through the content titled Portrait of a Murder (Portrait of a murder, in Spanish). Not only does the DLC contain this new killer for the multiplayer game catalog, it also includes survivor Jonah Vasquez and a new exterior map with an accessible, two-story central structure.

The Artist is part of a cult to the Entity, the entity for which the assassins of Dead by Daylight sacrifice the survivors, and uses the crows to harm survivors who sneak into their territory. Now this DLC is already available for the usual price of 7.99 euros (with a 10% discount if you are an Xbox Game Pass subscriber), although being an original Behavior Interactive you can also get it for 9,000 iridescent shards per character, a total of 18,000. The map, as usual, is a free add-on for all players and you do not need to purchase the additional content to be able to play games on it.

If you have auric cells in your Dead by Daylight account, you can also buy each of the new characters for 500. Remember that a few weeks ago, when Portrait of a Murder arrived at the PTB, we told you what the Powers of The Artist, so if you want to refresh the information before facing it in Dead by Daylight, you just have to consult it. Meanwhile, the christmas event Dead by Daylight should start in a few dates, as we told you a while ago.