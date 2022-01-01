During this Christmas, Pokémon GO brings the Winter Holidays event which arrives with the aim of celebrating these holidays and saying goodbye to the year 2021 in style. For this, Niantic has prepared a variety of surprises, among them are some special bonuses that each trainer can enjoy in this period and, in this section of our complete Pokémon GO guide, we will tell you what all these benefits are.

All bonuses available during the Winter Break event

The traditional Pokémon GO Winter Break event, will be available from Thursday 16 to December 31 And although it brings a wealth of content, which is based on a winter theme, one of the aspects to highlight are the bonuses offered. But each of these advantages can only be enjoyed during the event.

To begin with, one of the most notable benefits is that throughout these days, players have the opportunity to open up to 45 gifts. In addition, as a complement to it, they will also have more storage space in their bag of articles.

Also, another advantage is the change in the roster of the Team Go Rocket recruits which now will only have Ice and Water type Pokémon. This represents a good opportunity to catch some Pokémon and expand the catalog of the Pokédex with species of these two natures.

Finally, another of the special bonuses that this event brings is an increase in the CPs of Mega Abomasnow, which will be guarding the raids of the Mega incursions during the second part of this celebration. It should be noted that there are possibilities of obtaining it in its variocolor or better known as shiny form.