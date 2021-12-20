Top 5: Best Spider-Man and Daredevil Stories

Do not miss a selection of the five best stories that the union of forces between Spider-Man and Daredevil has given us

Two of the characters most loved by Marvel readers are Daredevil and Spider-Man, two characters who in their search for a better New York have joined forces in incredible stories.

Do not miss: Kevin Feige confirms the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil

Emanating from the mind of Stan Lee, these two heroes of the Marvel Universe have shown that hope among people is possible, and good prevails over all adversity.

We present to you some of the most memorable encounters between Spider-Man and Daredevil in the Marvel Comics cartoons.

Spectacular Spider-Man # 110

The death of Jean DeWolf significantly upsets Spider-Man, who begins to act more brutally against crime, letting his anger drive him.

Daredevil knows well that if Spidey continued on that path, he would have charges of conscience, so the Man Without Fear sought to make Spider-Man see reason, but not before battling against his friendly neighbor.

Daredevil # 305-306

In one of the first unions between Daredevil and Spider-Man, the heroes find themselves on the trail of a serial killer, in an arc where action, mystery and adrenaline are the order of the day

Amazing Spider-Man # 667

After a long absence, Black Cat returns to the scene, as she needs Matt Murdock’s help upon being arrested for a crime she did not commit.

Spider-Man is the one who convinces Matt Murdock to help Felicia Hardy, but not before investigating who sought to incriminate Felicia, in a volume where fun remained the order of the day.

Daredevil # 9

In a kind of clean slate, Daredevil and Spider-Man join forces, with the detail that both do not remember working together in previous times.

This volume was the opportunity for Spidey and the Fearless Man to fine-tune their friendship and lay the groundwork for new collaborations on behalf of the people of New York.

Ultimate knights

In the Ultimate Universe, the encounters between Spidey and Daredevil are not constant as in Earth 616, so these stories arrive by the drop of a hat.

However, the action overflowed when Moon Knight, Spidey and Daredevil infiltrated the Kingpin organization to end it.

You can also read: Daredevil: Reborn, Frank Miller’s masterpiece in Marvel

Source: Marvel

Marvel Visionaries: Stan Lee in SMASH and Marvel Comics México

Don’t miss the first adventures of the best comic book characters and more stories in a volume that every good Marvel fan should have in their collection.

SMASH and Marvel Comics México presents: Marvel Deluxe Marvel Visionaries: Stan Lee. The Man, alongside illustrators such as Jack Kirby, Don Heck, Bill Everett, Roy Thomas, John Buscema and Steve Ditko present the best of La Casa de las Ideas.

It is also being read

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man