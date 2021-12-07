Without being distracted from promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, producer Emy Pascal confirmed that they are already working on Venom 3.

We are sure to see Eddie Brock’s symbiote interacting with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. At least that was how it became clear when he learned about the post-credits scene of Let There Be Carnage. But that will not end everything for the character, as Sony producer Amy Pascal has confirmed that Venom 3 is already in development.

As part of an interview with Collider about promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pascal hinted that the movie is in its early stages. In the interview, the executive revealed: “Right now we are in the planning phase, but what we are focused on is getting everyone to come see No Way Home.”

According to the most serious speculations, before the third installment of the Venom trilogy, we will see the symbiote in brief appearances in films of the MCU, perhaps in a post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home or in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, setting the stage for a showdown between Venom and Spider-Man.

We don’t know, but we will likely see that in Venom 3.

Source: Collider

