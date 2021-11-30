Two weeks after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and after a wave of rumors that was not conclusive, Sony Pictures and Marvel finally confirmed that Tom Holland will continue to play the arachnid in future projects. To be exact, the producers prepare a new trilogy of the beloved superhero from Queens, which is undoubtedly great news for the millions of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The confirmation came from Amy Pascal, one of the main managers of Sony Pictures. In an interview with Fandango, the directive was questioned as to whether Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be Tom Holland’s last solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fortunately, the companies plan to extend their relationship after the gigantic success of Holland’s character.

“This is not the last movie [Spider-Man: Sin camino a casa] What are we going to do with Marvel. It is not the last Spider-Man movie. We are gearing up to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We think of this as three movies, and now let’s move on to the next three. This is not the last of our films in the Cinematic Universe, “Pascal declared.

While it is true that it would have been strange if the parties involved did not continue their fruitful relationship, there was no certainty about it. The reason? That temporary break between Marvel and Sony Pictures in mid-2019 set a precedent. However, the companies managed to reach an agreement and it was thanks to this that Spider-Man: No Way Home came true.

Madness for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Today, virtually every spotlight in the entertainment industry is on. Spider-Man: No Way Home. Perhaps no previous movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not even Avengers: Endgame, had generated so much expectation. The latter, however, grew thanks to rumors about the supposed appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

So much is the madness to discover the mystery that movie theaters’ websites went down – and many are still down – during the pre-sale period. It is a generalized situation worldwide that demonstrates the phenomenon that is currently Spider-Man: No Way Home. To be honest, Sony Pictures and Marvel had every reason to continue together on Tom Holland’s ship for a long time.