The last few hours have been very intense for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A pair of leaked images, of which its authenticity has not yet been confirmed, drove the entire internet crazy because they would confirm the appearance of three key characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Against this background, Tom Holland has come out to calm the spirits of an audience eager for official news.

In an interview with Total Film, Tom Holland expressed how interesting it was to see Alfred Molina and other actors from the past taking up their villains in the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Interestingly, true to the style of the actor, it seems that at some point he was about to say something that he was not allowed:

“It was interesting that those guys came in because they have a certain ownership over Spider-Man and… I’m talking about Alfred, Jamie and those guys. Seeing Alfred come in and have to adjust to the way movies are made these days, but also change their ways. director and the fact that now I am Spider-Man. It was really interesting to see them change what they were doing to adapt to the modern age. “ Tom holland

Tom Holland follows Kevin Feige’s line

And to bury any misunderstandings about the above statement, Tom Holland reiterated that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will not appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. “People don’t believe me when I say they won’t come back [Maguire y Garfield]. But they must believe me at some point. It means a lot to me the first time you see Doc and the rest of the returning characters, it’s very exciting and it’s a great moment in movie history. There are three generations that come together, “he said.

Do we believe him? To be honest, Tom Holland’s credibility in these types of situations is not exactly exemplary. Of course, the actor is following the line of Kevin Feige, director of Marvel Studios. A few weeks ago, the manager hinted that fans should moderate expectations about rumors from Spider-Man: No Way Home that are disseminated daily through the internet. It is clear that no one heeded his advice.